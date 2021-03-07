Biggest Stability Update for Unc0ver Jailbreak Released for iOS 14, Fixes All Known Issues

If you are keeping up with the latest, you must know that Unc0ver jailbreak has been released for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 on all compatible iPhone models. The range of compatibility is vast and supports all iPhone models starting from the iPhone 6s to the iPhone 12 series. While this is the first jailbreak released for the iPhone 12 series, it also features support for a wide range of iPad models. Take note that initial releases of the tool were crawling with bugs and issues, Now, the Unc0ver team has released a major v6.1.0 update for its jailbreak that fixes all known bugs and issues.

Pwn20wnd Updates Unc0ver Jailbreak to v6.1.0 That Fixes All Known Issues on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

If you are running Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 14, you should definitely update to the latest version. It not only brings stability to the platform but fixes all known issues that have been prevailing. Unc0ver jailbreak v6.1.0 is oriented towards all new users who are running iOS 14 as well as iPadOS 14. The lead developer behind the Unc0ver jailbreak, Pwn20wnd shared the news on Twitter. Here's the official changelog of the Unc0ver jailbreak:

– Fix all known stability and reliability problems on iOS 14

– Fix a bug that caused the unc0ver app to show different jailbreak settings when opened in the jailbroken state on iOS 14

– Add custom libkrw plugin to enable kernel read-write support on iOS 14 for security researchers and developers

As mentioned in the first point, the Unc0ver jailbreak v6.1.0 fixes all possible stability and reliability problems on iOS 14. What this means is that if your iPhone or iPad running the jailbreak is affected by these issues, you will now be able to operate without any problem. Henceforth, the update is a must for the jailbreak community to download. These bug fixes and performance enhancements will prevent unexpected errors and crashes, random reboots, respring loops, frozen handsets, and much more.

In order to update to the latest build, users should download and install the latest v6.1.0 of the Unc0ver jailbreak tool by sideloading it and then running it over the existing jailbreak. This will apply the latest patch to your existing jailbreak. If you have not jailbroken your iPhone or iPad yet, check out our step-by-step tutorial.

You can download the latest version of the Unc0ver jailbreak tool from the official Unc0ver website. Make sure that you download the tool from a trusted source in order to avoid risk. That's all there is to it, folks. Share your thoughts with us in the comments.