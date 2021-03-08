Download: Apple Releases iOS 14.4.1 / iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, and watchOS 7.3.2

Today, Apple has seen fit to release iOS 14.4.1 / iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, and watchOS 7.3.2 with security updates and fixes. The update is now available to all users and you can download it right now on your compatible iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Macs. The updates are minor in scale pertaining to the number of additions the builds bring to the table. Let's dive in to see some more details on the latest releases and whether the company has added any forward-facing additions to the table.

Apple Has Released iOS 14.4.1 / iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, and watchOS 7.3.2 to All Users - Download Now

Starting off with iOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.1, you can download the latest update on compatible iPhone and iPad models. The update is available for free and can be downloaded over-the-air. All you have to do is navigate to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap on download once the update is available and then install it on your iPhone or iPad.

How to Restore Recently Deleted Posts on Instagram on iOS and Android

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 14.4.1 brings important security updates to the table which are recommended for all users. The company has fixed a WebKit bug that could potentially allow malicious web content in order to execute code. Henceforth, we would recommend you download it on your compatible iPhone and iPad models right now.

Other than iOS 14,4.1, Apple has also seeded macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 to all users. The new update can be downloaded for free on all compatible Macs using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. Similar to iOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.1, macOS Big Sur 11.2.3 brings the same security fixes related to WebKit vulnerability. The company has also released a new version of Safari 14.0.3 for macOS Catalina and macOS Mojave users.

Lastly, Apple has released watchOS 7.3.2 to all users with an Apple Watch. If you're interested, watchOS 7.3.2 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone. Simply, navigate to General > Software Update and you're all good to go. Make sure that your Apple Watch has more than 50 percent of battery life and plugged in a charger. Also, keep the Apple Watch in range of your iPhone. Lastly, watchOS 7.3.2 update fixes a WebKit vulnerability similar to iOS 14.4.1 and macOS Big Sur 11.2.3.

That's all there is to it, folks. We will recommend you to download the important security updates on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Macs. Let us know in the comments what you think about the latest updates.