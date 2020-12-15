Apple Expected to Ship up to 180 Million OLED iPhones in 2021, With Samsung Reportedly the Primary Supplier, Once More

For the first time, Apple proceeded with an all-OLED iPhone launch for this year, and according to a previous report, the company plans to replicate the process for 2021 with the iPhone 13 series. According to some fresh estimates, the California-based giant will have a terrific iPhone run next year, with one winner expected to be Samsung, thanks to being the chief supplier of OLED panels for the technology giant once again.

LG and BOE Expected to Provide the Remainder of OLED Panels to Apple

A new report from The Elec states that Samsung is expected to witness an increased supply of OLED screens for iPhones in 2021, as Apple is estimated to ship between 160 million to 180 million units next year touting the improved display technology. This will include shipments of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 range combined, so the aforementioned figure implies that Apple would even more units in 2021.

That’s because the company continues to sell LCD-based versions of its iPhone lineup, such as the 2020 iPhone SE, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 11, and these models are already popular globally. However, the biggest winner from this increase in OLED iPhone shipments for 2021 will be Samsung, with the report stating that the Korean giant is expected to provide up to 140 million of these OLED panels to Apple. The remaining shipments are expected to be fulfilled by LG and BOE, assuming BOE’s next batch of displays isn’t riddled with quality issues like it was before.

In fact, the Chinese manufacturer reportedly has an entire assembly line dedicated towards mass production of OLED panels for Apple during H2, 2021, so BOE most probably doesn’t want to miss out on this opportunity after its initial blunder. According to a previous report, the iPhone 13 lineup will include four models with the same screen sizes as the iPhone 12 family, with updated findings mentioning that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will likely be treated to 120Hz LTPO screens.

The new iPhone 13 series is reported to arrive in September of 2021 instead of October like we saw this year, so we’ll keep you posted on any changes in future reports.

News Source: The Elec