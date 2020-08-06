Apple Seeds iOS 14, iPadOS 14 Beta 4 and macOS Big Sur First Beta to Public Beta Testers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the iOS 14, iPadOS 14 beta 4 and the first beta of macOS Big Sur to the public for testing purposes. If you're part of the public beta program, you can download the latest beta right now on your compatible iPhone, iPad, and Macs.

Apple Releases iOS 14, iPadOS 14 Beta 4 Along With First Public Beta of macOS Big Sur

For iOS 14, users who are currently running the third beta can update to the latest build via over the air mechanism. However, make sure that you have installed a proper configuration profile from Apple's public beta website. Take note that you should not install the iOS 14 beta builds on your primary device as it is crawling with bugs at this point.

iOS 14 is a major update and brings quite a lot to the table. This includes the new widgets on the Home screen that can be placed anywhere in an organized way. You can resize the widgets in three sizes as per your need. You also get the App Library, which is the company's way of keeping everything in one place.

Other additions include improvements to Siri as it is now way more compact and the incoming call interface is now also small. You also get Picture in Picture mode for various apps but that does not include YouTube unless you're accessing YouTube via Safari. FaceTime calls can also take advantage of the feature. App Clips allow you to use a small portion of the app instead of having to download the entire app. The Health app on iOS 14 now supports Sleep Tracking and easier management of other health and safety features. There's a whole lot of other improvements that you should definitely check out.

Apart from iOS 14, Apple has also seeded macOS Big Sur's first beta to the public. If you're not a developer, you can download the latest beta build from Apple's beta testing website. If you're up for it, you can download the macOS Big Sur beta using the Software Update mechanism in System preferences. Make sure that you have installed the appropriate configuration profile from the beta testing website.

If you're unfamiliar, macOS Big Sur brings a whole lot of new additions to the table. One of the major additions is the refined design for macOS operating system. the operating system is now more similar to iOS with tweaks made to the color palette, window design, app icons, system sounds, menu bars, and more.

macOS Big Sur also brings Control Center to the Mac for the first time. This will allow you to control several aspects of the device like volume, brightness, and much more. The Notification Center is now more interactive as well and also adds redesigned widgets that reflect iOS 14's widget design.

Safari also adds a customizable start page coupled with built-in translation and a Privacy Report feature. The Messages have improved as well which is in line with Apple's mobile counterpart of the app. macOS Big Sur adds a lot of other features as well that you can check out.

Are you looking to download the new public betas? Let us know in the comments.