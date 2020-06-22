macOS Big Sur with New UI, iPadOS Hand Writing Improvements, And More Leaked

In a number of last minute leaks leading up to WWDC20, leaker @l0vetodream has revealed details for several product updates to be announced at the event. These include macOS 'Big Sur' name with a redesigned user interface, updates for Safari, tvOS update with HomeKit support, watchOS update with sleep monitoring, and much more.

macOS Big Sur

The name of the upcoming major macOS update will be 'Big Sur'. Ever since Apple stopped using cat names for OS X releases, it has been using names of various locations in California. Keeping up with this tradition, it seems possible that Big Sur, a mountain region in the central coast of California might be the name of the next macOS release.

The tweet also mentioned that Apple will be redesigning the user interface. Apple's design updates for macOS are iterative rather than major overhauls. Safari will also be getting some 'huge update', although it is unclear what it would be. If we were to guess, the updates would likely include improved password management, faster performance, lower memory usage, and stability improvements.

in my dream,Mac OS big sur, redesigned the Ui, and huge update for Safari — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 22, 2020

iOS 14

Unlike previously speculated, iOS 14 will not be renamed to iPhoneOS 14. The homepage will see a redesign, for the first time since iPhone was launched in 2007. It will get support for widgets, some changes to 'apps alignment' and feature a new incoming call user interface which will not cover up the whole screen. New 'app clips' will also be supported, which sound like mini versions of the apps that will support quick actions.

no rename for IOS, homepage redesigned。widgets supported, Apps alignment changed, added more app clips, something like mini applications, Incoming call for iPhone is not forced full screen. — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 22, 2020

iPadOS 14

iPadOS 14 will likely get the same updates, and also improvements to Sidecar and hand writing. Hopefully, there will be improvements to multitasking as well since the iPad is becoming more of a laptop replacement for some people.

im my dream, iPadOS redesigned sidecar, improved and enhanced hand written input. — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 22, 2020

watchOS 7

Apple Watch will get support for sleep monitoring, and even hand wash monitoring. The tweet also mentions 'an updated watch homepage which can be shared through a link'. It seems like Apple will allow users to create customized watch faces and share them with others via a link.

in my dream, Watch OS update the watch homepage, now can be shared through the link. Added in sleep and hand wash monitoring function. — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 22, 2020

tvOS 14

tvOS will get support to monitor HomeKit. Likely a Home app to manage and oversee smart devices.

in my dream, TV OS can monitor the HomeKit, regular update. — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 22, 2020

Lastly, l0vetodream also confirmed that there will be no new hardware announcements at WWDC20.

Stay tuned to our coverage as we update you with the latest news from the event.