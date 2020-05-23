Jailbreak iOS 13.5 on all devices with unc0ver 5.0.0 – Download now!

If you want to jailbreak iOS 13.5 on the latest iPhone, iPad and iPod touch models, unc0ver 5.0.0 is now available for download. The tool is available for macOS, Windows and Linux.

Jailbreak iOS 13.5 on all devices with unc0ver 5.0.0

unc0ver team had announced that they are working on unc0ver 5.0.0 which uses a 0day kernel exploit from Pwn20wnd to jailbreak all iOS 13.5 devices, including the latest ones. Yes, you read the right - it even jailbreaks iPhone 11 Pro, iPad Pro 2020 and iPhone SE, with A12 and A13 processors. unc0ver 5.0.0 is compatible with iOS 11.0 - iOS 13.5, however, 12.3-12.3.2 and 12.4.2-12.4.5 are not supported.

Wasteland 3 Story, World and Characters Showcased in New Dev Video

The process for using unc0ver jailbreak tool is not straight forward - you cannot just open a website link in Safari and jailbreak your iOS device. You have to follow a few steps. Here is what you need to do.

Note: before you proceed, make sure to backup your iOS device. You must also remove any OTA software update downloaded to your device by going to Settings > iPhone Storage.

Jailbreak iOS 13.5 using Cydia Impactor

This method requires an Apple Developer Account so if you don't have one, use AltStore.

Download the latest version of unc0ver 5.0.0 from the website or from Github. Download Cydia Impactor. It works for Windows, Linux and macOS, unlike Altstore, which only works with Mac and Windows. Disable Find My on your iPhone or iPad. You can reenable this again after the jailbreak process is complete Connect your iOS device to your computer and open Cydia Impactor. Use the app to install the unc0ver 5.0.0 IPA file that you had downloaded in step 1. You would have to enter your Apple ID details. If you use two-factor authentication, you would have to generate an app-specific password by going to appleid.apple.com to use in Cydia Impactor. On your iOS device, go to Settings -> General -> Device Management and tap on the profile which shows your Apple ID. Tap on trust and then open unc0ver app from your home screen. Tap jailbreak and wait for the process to complete. Your device might respring/reboot during this process. Once done, open Cydia from your home screen to download and install your favorite tweaks and utilities.

Jailbreak iOS 13.5 using AltStore

Download and install the latest version of AltStore. Right-click on the AltStore icon in the menubar and install the Mail plug-in, if you are on Mac. Open Mail app, go to its Preferences > Manage Plug-ins and allow AltPlugin to run. Restart Mail app. Connect your iPhone or iPad to your computer using a cable. Click on AltStore icon and click on Install AltStore. Enter your Apple ID and password when asked. Once installed on your iOS device, go to Settings > General > Device Management and tap AltStore > Trust. Download unc0ver 5.0.0 using Safari and use AltStore app to install it. Once installed, open unc0ver app and jailbreak your iOS 13.5 device. Wait for your device to respring or reboot, and then open Cydia to install tweaks and utilities.

That's it, you have now successfully jailbroken iOS 13.5 on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

If you have any questions, let us know in the comments below and we would be glad to help.