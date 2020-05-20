Apart from iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5, Apple has also released HomePod 13.4.5 software update with bug fixes and stability improvements.

Update Your HomePod to 13.4.5 Software Update Now with General Fixes and Stability Improvements, Here’s How You Can Update Right Now

Calling all HomePod users, all four of you- there’s a new software update available for everyone out there that improves the overall stability of Apple’s smart speaker. The changelog doesn’t mention much except the following:

Download iOS 13.5 / iPadOS 13.5 with COVID-19 Contact Tracing Framework

HomePod software version 13.4.5 includes general improvements for stability and quality

As you can see, there’s a not much to go along with. But that doesn’t mean in any way that you should skip out on this update.

Downloading the latest software release is as easy as launching the Home app and taking things from there. We have outlined the process here in detail. But of course, for the sake of simplicity, we are going to list down the steps below:

Note: You can skip the steps below entirely if you have enabled automatic updates for your HomePod. But if you want to force the update now, read on.

Launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad

Tap on the little ‘home’ like icon on the top left hand corner

Under the Speakers & TVs section, tap on Software Update

Let the page refresh properly, and once the update shows up, tap on Download and Install

HomePod updates usually don’t take that long to install. In fact, by the time I was done writing this, my HomePod was done and dusted with 13.4.5.

Download iOS 13.5 / iPadOS 13.5 Before Final Release on iPhone and iPad

What the software update improves remains to be seen. But if there’s something extremely notable here, we will point it out to everyone. In the meantime, brew yourself a cup of coffee and hit that update button.

While you are here, be sure to check out the following: