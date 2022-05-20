Apple to Launch Updated HomePod in New Size in Late 2022 or Early 2023

An updated version of Apple's HomePod is in the works that could potentially launch later this year or early next year. Apple has discontinued the original HomePod and the only variant it is selling at this point is the $99 HomePod mini. We have previously heard that Apple is working on a hybrid device that combines the HomePod and the Apple TV. Scroll down to read more details on the new HomePod and when Apple might see fit to launch it.

Apple Might Launch New HomePod Later This Year or Early Next Year, Suggests Analyst

According to the prominent analyst Ming-Chio Kuo, Apple will potentially launch a new version of the HomePod in late 2022 or early 2023. In terms of design, Kuo suggests that the upcoming HomePod "may not be much innovation in hardware design." Moreover, there is no word regarding the size of the smart speaker from the analyst. It is not yet clear if Apple will update the original HomePod or the HomePod mini.

Mark Gurman also shared similar news in the past, suggesting that Apple is working on a new version of the smart speaker which would feature size between the HomePod mini and the original HomePod. It is very likely that Kuo is referring to the same speaker but nothing can be said for sure at this point. He also mentioned that the updated HomePod smart speaker will potentially replace the original HomePod. Moreover, Apple would price the forthcoming speaker between the HomePod mini and the original HomePod.

Apple would release a new version of HomePod in 4Q22-1Q23, and there may not be much innovation in hardware design. Smart speakers are undoubtedly one of the essential elements of the home ecosystem, but I think Apple is still figuring out how to succeed in this market. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 20, 2022

As for the hybrid speaker with a screen, there is no guarantee that the product will see daylight anytime soon. If the product is in the works, it will compete against Google's Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Show. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available.

When do you think Apple will launch the new HomePod speaker? Let us know your thoughts in the comments,