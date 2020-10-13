Apple Online Store Goes Down Ahead Of iPhone 12 Launch Event

Apple Store has gone down just a few hours before the company's 'Hi, Speed' event where it is expected to announce its next-generation iPhone 12 line-up, HomePod mini, and other products.

If you go to the Apple Online Store right now, you will be greeted with the following message:

Samsung Stores in the U.S. and Canada Shut Down Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Be right back. We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.

It has become traditional for Apple Online Store to go down before a product launch. For today's launch, if the rumors are correct, Apple will be launching four new iPhone 12 models. All the new models will ship with OLED displays, A14 SoC, 5G networking, and iPad Pro-inspired design. The line-up will include a new iPhone mini model, which will join iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max models. As per leaks, the display sizes for these new iPhones will be 5.4-inch for the mini variant, 6.1-inch for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and 6.7-inch for iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Although Apple will announce the new smartphones today, they are expected to be available for pre-order and shipping as per the following dates, based on reliable leaks:

October 16: 6.1-inch ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ and ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ Pro pre-orders

October 23: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro start shipping

November 6: iPhone 12 mini pre-orders

November 13: iPhone 12 mini start shipping + iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders

November 20: iPhone 12 Pro Max starts shipping

The company is also preparing to launch the HomePod mini, a smaller variant of its HomePod smart speaker. The mini model will not only be smaller, it is also expected to be cheaper. Whether it will be able to compete against the likes of Google and Amazon's smart speakers will be interesting to see.

Other products like AirPods Studio and AirTags may not launch at the event today, as some rumors suggest that they have been delayed until 2021.

Apple's virtual "Hi, Speed" event will be streaming today on YouTube and Apple's website starting 10:00 am Pacific Time. Check out when the Apple event will start in your local timezone.

Read more: