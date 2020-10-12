Here’s Apple’s October 13 iPhone 12 Event Start Time in Your Local Time Zone

Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 12 'Hi, Speed' event is scheduled to go live today. Apart from the smartphone, we're also expecting a bunch of other products like HomePod Mini, high-end over-ear headphones, and much more. The event is scheduled to take place on October 13 at 10:00 PDT. If you're not sure about the time, we will let you know the iPhone 12 event start time in your region of residence.

Find Out Apple's iPhone 12 Event Start Time in Your Local Time Zone or Region of Residence

As mentioned earlier, Apple might potentially announce a bunch of products that we should all look forward to. Moreover, if we're lucky, we might also see new Macs with Apple Silicon. While leaks point to a November launch, we would love to be surprised. The highlight of the entire event will be the new iPhone 12 series. The company will announce four iPhone 12 models with the smallest being the iPhone 12 Mini and the largest being the iPhone 12 Pro Max. There will be two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models as well from which one will hold the 'Pro' moniker with enhanced features compared to the prior. Nonetheless, if you're here for the iPhone 12 event start time in your local time zone, check out the table below.

For your ease, we have embedded a table below that shows all the cities where you might reside and the relevant iPhone 12 event start time for that time zone. Simply, find the city where you live and note the time mentioned on its right. Take note of that time and clear your schedule accordingly if you wish to catch the event live. In addition, if you don't find your city on the list, head over to TimeandDate and check out the full list. Find the time and just wait for the clock to hit it.

You can catch the updates live as well as we will be covering the iPhone 12 event in extensive details. This includes the stuff that Apple does not announce on stage. Furthermore, any new software updates announced will be covered as well, so be sure to stay tuned with us. That's all that you have to know in order to find out the iPhone 12 event start time on your local time zone or region of residence.

Apple announced the new iPad 8, iPad Air 4, Apple Watch Series 6, and Apple Watch SE last month, so these will not be part of Apple's iPhone 12 launch event. Instead, we can potentially see the new Macs with Apple Silicon, HomePod Mini with a potential $99 price, Apple's high-end headphones and if we're lucky, the company might also announce its Tile-like AirTags. To know more details here's everything that we are expecting from Apple at its October 13 event.

That's all there is to it, folks. How excited are you for today's event? What is the iPhone 12 event start time in your region or local time zone? Let us know in the comments.