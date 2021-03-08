Apple Could Unveil New Products on March 23, Claim Tipsters

Apart from the OnePlus 9 possibly materializing on March 23, according to a teaser poster, two tipsters believe that Apple might also announce several products on the same date. Let us take a look in detail at what we could be seeing.

New iPad Pro With mini-LED Screen, AirTags and More Could Be Announced on March 23

According to both DuanRui and Jon Prosser, Apple is expected to announce a slew of products on March 23. Just like last year, we believe that Apple will come out with a few press releases rather than the company’s executives being present physically to showcase what the technology giant has been working on.

The pandemic has forced firms like Apple, Samsung, and others to resort to online releases rather than physical events, meaning that we will have to wait for first impressions and in-depth reviews to see how these devices will work and how they are different from their direct predecessors. Previously, there was a rumor suggesting that Apple’s first event of the year would be held on March 16, but that was refuted in a previous report.

A consistent number of rumors have mentioned that Apple’s Tile-like AirTags will be announced on March 23, as well the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which will reportedly be Apple’s first tablet to feature a mini-LED screen upgrade. Also, we might get to see the AirPods 3, and in design, these are said to resemble the AirPods Pro. There is a possibility that the iPad mini 6 will arrive later this month, but we would not hold our breath for that.

Kang 康总: The OnePlus 9 new product launch event and Apple event are held on the same day. It seems that the Apple event is on March 23rd. — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) March 8, 2021

A different tipster tweeted out previously that the redesigned Apple Silicon iMac will also be a part of the announcement. However, someone else stated that the new machines have been delayed to October of this year. Overall, we can say that 2021 is going to be one packed year in terms of Apple releases, and in case your favorite device is not a part of the March 23 unveiling, there is always the remainder of the year to look forward to, so stay tuned.

