Apple is Still Working on iMac ‘Pro’ With M3 Series of Chips and a Bigger Display

Ali Salman
Jul 4, 2022
Apple M3 iMac Pro Launch

Apple announced its latest M2 chip last month at its WWDC 2022 event alongside the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. While the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro is available to buy right now, the MacBook Air will be available for pre-orders later this month. We are now hearing that Apple is still working on an iMac 'Pro' with a more powerful M3 chip. Scroll down to read more details on what you can expect from the iMac Pro.

Apple is Working on a New 24-Inch iMac and a High-End Model With a Bigger Screen - Both Powered By M3 Chip

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that Apple is working on at least two new models of the iMac. Moreover, the new models are expected to be running the M3 series of chips for enhanced performance. Gurman exclaims that Apple will potentially launch the updated version of the 24-inch iMac in 2023 with an M3 chip. In addition, the company is also streamlining its efforts to manufacture the high-end iMac model, potentially the iMac Pro.

Related Story
Apple Supplier TSMC is on Track to Begin 3nm Chip Production in Second Half of 2022

I also still believe that Apple is working on a larger-screened iMac aimed at the professional market. I'd imagine this will use a variation of the M3 chip, likely an M3 Pro and M3 Max. That would match the chips inside of the MacBook Pro. I don't think the combination of a Mac Studio or Mac mini plus an Apple Studio Display cuts it for many pro users who want more screen real estate.

Apple launched the M1 variant of the 24-inch iMac in March of 2021 with a new design and it is the only iMac that the company is selling at this point. This is because the iMac Pro and the 27-inch iMac have been discontinued. Apple launched the new 27-inch Studio Display earlier this year alongside the Mac Studio. There has been news that Apple is not preparing to launch a high-end iMac but Gurman seems persistent that a powerful and larger iMac will arrive soon.

Apple M3 iMac Pro Launch

Gurman previously suggested that a 24-inch iMac with an M2 chip is missing from Apple's roadmap. The report suggested that Apple is planning to launch the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models and the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme Mac Pro. Since the 24-inch M2 iMac is missing from Apple's roadmap, the analyst suggests that Apple will use the M3 chip instead. The release time frame is not yet confirmed but it will potentially arrive in 2023.

The M3 chip is expected to be based on TSMC's 3nm process which will provide enhanced performance and battery life. Be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt since the final word rests with Apple. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.

