Apple Announces Entirely New ‘Mac Studio’ With New M1 Ultra Chip and a New Design

Today, Apple has seen fit to announce its highly anticipated Mac Studio at its 'Peek Performance' event. The machine rested in the rumor mill for a while and now the company has finally announced it at its Spring event. For more details on the Mac Studio and its performance capabilities and design, scroll down.

Apple Launches Mac Studio With M1 Ultra and M1 Max Chip For Enhanced Performance

The new Mac Studio features a design similar to the Mac mini but it is now taller and way more powerful. While the design of the machine is something to talk about, Apple incorporated its latest M1 Ultra into the mix for enhanced CPU as well as GPU performance.

In terms of design, the Mac Studio is 3.7-inches tall and only 7.7-inches wide. Internally, it features two fans that pull air from the bottom and send it out through 2000 perforations on the rear. In contrast, the Mac mini features only a single fan solution for thermals. However, the overall design resembles that of the Mac mini which Apple will continue to sell as well.

As for IO, Apple's Mac Studio features four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10GB Ethernet port, 2 USB-A ports, an HDMI, an SDCX card slot, and a headphone jack. It also features support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. It is great to see how Apple is bringing back the ports on its new machines. The M1 Max model features two USB-C ports on the front while the M1 Ultra variant features two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the front.

In terms of performance, the M1 Max Mac Studio is 50 percent faster than a 15-core Xeon Mac Pro and 2.5 times faster than the 27-inch iMac. As for the M1 Ultra Mac Studio, it is 60 percent faster than the 28-core Mac Pro and 4.5 times faster than the 27-inch iMac with Radeon Pro 5700XT. For the GPU performance, the Mac Studio with an M1 Ultra chip is 80 percent faster than the Mac Pro with Radeon Pro W6900X. It features up to a whopping 8TB of storage capacity and supports up to 128GB of RAM.

As for the price, the Mac Studio with an M1 Max chip will be available for $1,999 and the M1 Ultra variant will cost you double at $3,999. You can pre-order the machines right now and shipments will begin on March 18th.

The new Mac Studio is a very capable device and works perfectly with the new Studio DIsplay. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available.