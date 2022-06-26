Apple Working on M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme Chips For Mac Pro, M2 Pro For Mac mini, More

Apple announced the new M2 chip at its WWDC event earlier this month. The new chip brings improvements to the CPU as well as GPU capabilities. The MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro are the first Macs to bolster the chip and Apple has plans to launch different variants of the chip. According to a new report, Apple is planning to introduce the M2 Pro, M2 Max, M2 Ultra, and M2 Extreme on the Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and Mac Pro models. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple is Planning to Launch Mac Pro With M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme Chips, Mac mini to Feature M2 Pro

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg shared in his latest Power On newsletter that Apple is working on M2 Pro, M2 Max, M2 Ultra, and M2 Extreme for various Macs. A new model of the Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips has been rumored for quite a while and the release time frame is unknown at this point. If the news has any heft to it, Apple will offer two chip configuration options with the Mac mini.

Other than this, Apple is also planning to upgrade the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The company launched the entry-level 13.3-inch MacBook Pro recently which is powered by the M2 chip. The company will introduce the 14-inch and 16-inch models as well with upgraded internals soon to create a seamless product line. However, the release time frame is not known at this point.

M2 Mac mini, M2 Pro Mac mini

M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme Mac Pro

Lastly, Gurman believes that Apple is planning to introduce the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme chips. Earlier this year, Apple teased that a new Mac Pro might be released soon but no further details were heard. If Apple launches a new Mac Pro, it will be equipped with an M2 Ultra and the M2 Extreme chips. However, Gurman shared no details on the 24-inch iMac. It was previously suggested that Apple will skip the M2 chip in favor of the M3 chip for the iMac. Check out the new M2 iMac concept shared by a designer with darker colors and black bezels.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your expectations for the Mac Pro? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.