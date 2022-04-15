Apple Supplier TSMC is on Track to Begin 3nm Chip Production in Second Half of 2022

Apple is working on several new Macs and four different variants of the M2 chip. We are expecting the company to launch new Macs later this year which includes a redesigned entry-level MacBook Pro, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, Mac mini, and MacBook Air. Moreover, Apple's chipmaking partner TSMC is gearing up to move forward with its 3nm chip process to volume production in the second half of 2022. This will allow the supplier to be ready for Apple products launching next year. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Volume Production For TSMC's 3nm Chips to Kick Off in the Second Half of This Year

DigiTimes report that TSMC is on track to begin volume production of its 3nm chips in the second half of this year. The supplier is expected to process 30,000 to 35,000 wafers manufactured through the 3nm process technology. The publication cites that Apple will use the 3nm chip initially on its iPad but no models have been mentioned so far.

Upcoming Entry-Level MacBook Pro, Redesigned MacBook Air, to Feature Apple’s Next-Gen M2, With up to a 10-Core GPU, More

"We expect the ramp of N3 to be driven by both HPC [high performance computing] and smartphone applications," said Wei during an April 14 earnings conference call. "We continue to see a high level of customer engagement at N3 and expect more new tape-outs for N3 for the first year as compared with N5 and N7."

Apple will use the chips manufactured through TSMC's 3nm process in 2023. Apple chips based on TSMC's 3nm process will be used for the iPhone, iPad, as well as Macs. What users can expect is improved performance and better battery life due to the less power-hungry nature of the chips. Apple's M3 chips for Macs are rumored to have up to four dies which will allow up to a 40-core CPU. In contrast, the M1 chip only features an 8-core CPU while the M1 Pro and M1Max chip feature a 10-core CPU.

We will share more details on TSMC's 3nm chips as soon as further details are available. What are your expectations from Apple this year? Let us know in the comments.