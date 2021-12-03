Apple’s ‘M3’ Chips For Macs Will be Based on TSMC’s 3nm Process, Test Production Underway

Apple launched the new 2021 MacBook Pro models with its all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The new chips have enormous processing as well as graphics performance. However, it is never too early to begin speculating what the Cupertino giant will have in store for us in the times to come. Apple's chipmaking partner TSMC has already kicked off pilot production of chips based on its 3nm process. Apple's 2023 Macs and iPhone models will use TSMC's 3nm 'M3' chips based on the N3 process. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

2023 Macs Will House TSMC's 'M3' Chip Based on the Company's 3nm Process Technology As Pilot Production is Underway

The report from DigiTimes shares details related to the M3 chips based on the 3nm process which will be used in Macs and iPhones. According to unnamed sources in the industry, TSMC will begin mass production of chips in the fourth quarter of 2022. With that said, shipment of 3nm chips will begin in the first quarter of 2023. This gives us a fair timeline of when Apple might release updated Macs but can not be too sure at this point.

TSMC Unlikely to Manufacture 3nm Chips on Time For iPhone 14 Due to Production Hurdles

The 3nm process chips or the 'M3' will offer enhanced performance capabilities as well as better power consumption on Macs as well as iPhone models. We have already seen how the M1 chip has performed and how the entire industry shifted to a new paradigm following the launch of the M1 Pro and M1 Max. It runs fast yet equally quiet.

As mentioned earlier, 2023 iPhone and Macs will feature TSMC's 3nm chips - potentially to be called the A17 and 'M3' chips. It was also previously reported that the M3 chips will feature up to four dies, giving way to as many as 40-cores. In comparison, the M1 chip features an 8-core CPU while the new M1 Pro and M1 Max feature a 10-core CPU.

The M2 chips, on the other hand, are expected to be based on TSMC's N4 process or 5nm process. This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the subject? Let us know your views in the comments section below.