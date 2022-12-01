Apple to Get 4nm Chips From TSMC’s Arizona Plant in 2024

With the launch of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple aimed to create a bigger difference between the two models. While the display and camera are some of the changes, the company also equipped the latter with an upgraded A16 Bionic chip. The standard models, on the other hand, are housed last year's A15 Bionic chipset. The company wants to jump on the 4nm bandwagon as soon as 2024 and it is urging its main chip supplier TSMC to manufacture the chips.

TSMC Will Manufacture 4nm Chips For Apple in The United States in 2024

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, TSMC's $12 billion chip plant will manufacture 4nm chips in 2024. At this point in time, the facility is under construction and expected to open in 2024. Initially, TSMC's Arizona facility was slated to begin production of 5nm chips. However, with pressure from Apple and other companies, TSMC is open to manufacturing 4nm chips as soon as it begins production.

TSMC previously said it would make 20,000 wafers per month at the Arizona facility, although production may increase from those original plans, the people said. Apple will use about a third of the output as production gets underway.

Currently, Apple's latest chips are manufactured on a 5nm process. The company will move to 4nm and 3nm chips in the future which will result in enhanced performance and greater energy efficiency. The company is rumored to use 4nm and 3nm chips for its M-series and A-series chips that will power the forthcoming iPhone, iPad, Macs, and other Apple devices.

Apart from this, the new plans are scheduled to be announced in Pheonix next Tuesday with President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo alongside Tim Cook, AMD CEO Lisa Su, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. TSMC also has plans to open another facility for the production of 3nm chips.

We will share more details on the matter as soon as further information is available.