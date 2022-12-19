Apple To Ditch ‘M2 Extreme’ Chip In Favor Of M2 Ultra With The New Mac Pro

Apple debuted the M2 chip with the new MacBook Air that launched in July. According to the latest, Apple is testing a new Mac Pro with an M2 Ultra chip. The company was previously rumored to power the forthcoming Mac Pro with an all-new M2 Extreme chip. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple testing new Mac Pro with M2 Ultra chip, 'M2 Extreme' plans likely canceled

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests in his latest edition of the Power On newsletter that Apple continues to test the new Mac Pro with an M2 Ultra chip. He also suggests that the company has now abandoned its plans to release the machine with a higher-end M2 Extreme chip. The M2 Ultra will feature up to a 24-core CPU and 76-core GPU for enhanced performance capabilities. Additionally, the machine will also feature up to 192GB of RAM.

Mac Pro Concept

Gurman expects the upcoming Mac Pro to remain expandable with memory, storage, and more. In contrast, the M2 Extreme chip would have featured up to a 48-core CPU and 152-core GPU. The analyst believes that Apple might have abandoned its plans for the higher-end version of the M2 chip due to cost and manufacturing issues.

"Based on Apple's current pricing structure, an M2 Extreme version of a Mac Pro would probably cost at least $10,000 — without any other upgrades — making it an extraordinarily niche product that likely isn't worth the development costs, engineering resources and production bandwidth it would require."

The current version of the Mac Pro was released back in November 2019 with a starting price of $5,999 in the United States. It is speculated that the upcoming Mac Pro with M2 Ultra will launch sometime in 2023. Mark Gurman has not shared any concrete details on the launch timeframe. Nonetheless, we will share more details on the subject as soon as further details are available.