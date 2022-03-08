Apple Announces $1,599 5K ‘Studio Display’ With A13 Chip and Center Stage Webcam

Today, Apple has seen fit to announce the new Studio Display alongside the Mac Studio. The perfect duo will offer professional users enhanced computing and graphics performance. The Studio Display will go on sale on March 18 and it is an affordable option compared to the Pro Display XDR. Scroll down for more details on the new external display.

Apple Studio Display is a Cheaper Option and Offers 5K Resolution and Webcam For Center Stage

The recently announced Studio Display features a 27-inch screen with 5K display resolution. Moreover, it can reach 600 nits of brightness. In addition, Apple also offers a nano-texture option for minimal glare. The new Studio Display looks a lot like the Pro Display XDR minus the "cheese grater" holes at the back. It features an A13 chip for enhanced integration and features which include the Center Stage-enabled 12-megapixel webcam and the speaker system.

Fully-Decked out Mac Studio Costs More Than Five Base Model M1 Pro MacBook Pro

As for the build, Apple's Studio Display is built from an all-aluminum enclosure with minimal bezels. In addition, the integrated stand can be tilted up to 30-degrees. You can also spend some extra bucks to order a tilt and height-adjustable stand. One of the major differences between the Apple Studio Display and the Pro DIsplay XDR is that the prior features a webcam with support for Center Stage.

It also features three mics and six-speaker arrays with support for Dolby Atmos soundstage. As for IO, the Studio Display houses three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt port to connect to a laptop. It will be able to exchange data as well as offer 96W charging. In terms of price, the Studio Display will be available for $1,599 which is quite cheaper than the Pro Display XDR. The external display will go on sale on March 18.

This is all there is to it, folks. How did you like the new display from Apple? Would you be willing to get it for yourself alongside the Mac Studio? Let us know in the comments.