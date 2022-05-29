iOS 16 to Bring Always-On Mode and ‘Social Network-Like Functionality’ in Messages

Apple is all set to host its WWDC event for this year on June 6. The company is expected to announce a boatload of new software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and more. According to the latest, iOS 16 will bring Always-On functionality to iPhone 14 Pro models along with 'social network-like functionality' in the Messages app. Scroll down to read more details on what you can expect with the launch of iOS 16.

iOS 16 to Feature Support for Always-On Mode For iPhone 14 Pro Models, "Social Network-Like Functionality" in Messages

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman suggests some of the changes that he expects to come with iOS 16 at the WWDC 2022. According to the report, the upcoming build will feature an enhanced Lock Screen with "wallpapers that have widgets-like capabilities." The new Lock Screen features in iOS 16 will potentially pave way for Always-On functionality coming with iPhone 14 Pro models later this year. Gurman suggests that the forthcoming firmware actively features support for Always-On functionality on the iPhone. However, current iPhone models will potentially miss out.

Other than this, Apple is also expected to bring "social network-like functionality" to Messages with the launch of iOS 16. It was previously heard that iOS 16 will come with new ways of interacting with the system along with fresh Apple apps. Mark Gurman brings some interesting details forward regarding the upcoming updates.

“In Messages, I’d expect more social network-like functionality, particularly around audio messages. The Apple TV operating system, tvOS, will get more smart-home tie-ins, while the Mac will get some redesigned apps and a much-needed overhaul to System Preferences to make them more in line with Settings on iOS. That inlcudes organizing settings by app.”

Gurman believes that the Always-On functionality will be available on iPhone 14 Pro models later this year and will include support in iOS 16. The iPhone 13 Pro models currently feature an LTPO panel that has the capability of variating refresh rates between 120Hz and 10Hz. On the iPhone 14 Pro models, we are expecting Apple to include upgraded LTPO panels capable of dropping to as low as 1Hz. If the rumors are true, the iPhone 14 Pro might come with Always-On functionality due to no hardware limitations. If you are unfamiliar, check out what you should expect from Apple's WWDC 2022 event.

While these are mere speculations at this stage, we would advise you to take the new switch with a pinch of salt.