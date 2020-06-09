Pick up a renewed iPad mini (first-generation) for a low price of just $149 with 16GB of internal storage. Stocks are limited.

Renewed iPad mini 1 with 16GB Storage, Wi-Fi Available for Just $149 for Limited Time

Released back in 2012, the original iPad mini has a fan following of its own. It offers the complete iPad experience in a smaller footprint. Even after all these years, the original iPad mini still holds strong in certain areas, especially if you are looking for a cheap book reader with the iPad muscle underneath. Pick up a renewed model for just $149 complete with 16GB of internal storage and Wi-Fi capabilities.

Sure, the OG iPad mini might not run the latest software update, but what it does offer is a life as a perfect book reader, thanks to that 7.9-inch display with a resolution of 1024x768. That display is not Retina, but thanks to its size, it’s very, very manageable and text will look great.

Powered by Apple’s very own A5 processor, this thing will easily handle tasks like web surfing and emails if you want it to. Since it runs iOS 9, therefore it can serve its purpose as a great companion in certain places such as a kids tablet for watching YouTube videos.

There is a lot this tablet can do if you give it a chance. And for $149, it’s not a bad choice either. It is, after all, an iPad!

Buy (Renewed) Apple iPad mini FD531LL/A 16GB, Wi-Fi, (White/Silver) - $149

