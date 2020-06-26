Apple Files for ‘A12Z Bionic’ and ‘macOS Big Sur’ Trademarks in the United States

Apple filed two trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on the first day of WWDC 2020.

The first of these trademark applications is for the A12Z Bionic system-on-chip that is used in iPad Pro 2020. The same SoC will also be used in the upcoming Mac mini that will be provided to select developers as 'developer transition kits'. The A12Z Bionic system-on-chip was demonstrated running macOS Big Sur during WWDC 2020 event. It ran the operating system without any issues, including x86 emulation for non-native apps and games on the ARM-based processor.

The second trademark application is for 'macOS Big Sur', version 11 of Apple's popular desktop operating system for Mac. As per Patently Apple, the company had secretly filed for this trademark in Liechtenstein on January 13, 2020. macOS Big Sur is the biggest update to Apple's desktop operating system in two decades and features a brand new design, improved and faster Safari browser, control center, brand-new messages app, widgets, and much more.

Both trademarks applications have been filed under International Classes 09. A12Z falls under 'computer hardware, namely, integrated circuits and computer chips', while macOS Big Sur falls under 'Downloadable computer operating software' coverage.

Apple usually files for trademarks in as much secrecy as possible to avoid leaking plans for future products. This is not always successful, as certain application filings around the world are not always private.

