Apple Files Nine Brand New iPhones With EEC, Presumably Belonging to iPhone 12 Series, and One Mac Model

The EEC or Eurasian Economic Commission saw new products getting registered by Apple, signaling a wave of freshly designed handsets and machines to be released in the near future. Among the filings, Apple registered a total of nine unreleased iPhone models, and at this stage, we can only assume that these models belong to the forthcoming iPhone 12 family. In addition, there’s an unreleased Mac model registered too and it could be related to the newly designed all-in-one that Apple plans on unveiling soon.

The nine iPhone models registered with the EEC possibly highlight different storage configurations or cellular modems. Most of you may not know this, but Apple has been rumored to launch four iPhone 12 models later this year. Two of them will be lower-cost options, so they’ll reportedly just provide support for sub-6GHz networks, not mmWave ones, unlike the pricier iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

AppleInsider also managed to provide a translation of the registered products below.

“Smartphones of the Apple brand A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342, A2399, A2403, A2407, A2408, A2411 models (iOS 13 software version).”

The registered Mac model describes the machine as follows.

“Personal computer of the Apple brand A2330 (macOS software version 10.15) and spare parts for it.”

Just two days ago, Sonny Dickson talked about an iMac redesign that would take inspiration from the iPad Pro and Pro Display XDR, and a while before that, there were reports an affordable 23-inch iMac, so from the looks of it, Apple has been considerably busy preparing for a slew of fresh products for customers to enjoy. The iMac redesign is expected to be showcased during WWDC 2020, which will be an online-only event that will start on June 22.

Another highlight of the keynote is Apple announcing its transition from Intel chips to its in-house A-series silicon, so that’s something which we’ll be looking forward to as well.

