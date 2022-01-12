Apple’s Rumored AR Headset to Feature One 4nm and One 5nm Chip, Both Made by TSMC

We have known from previous reports that Apple’s AR headset could pack quite the punch in terms of computing performance, and it will be thanks to two custom chips running in unison. We have now learned that both of these unnamed SoCs will be mass produced on varying nodes, though TSMC will be undertaking orders for both.

4nm Custom Chipset for the AR Headset Could Be the Driving Force of the Entire Headset

Though the rumored AR headset could deliver performance similar to the M1, instead of one silicon doing all the heavy lifting, there will be two working as a tag team. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, one will be mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm process, while the other will be a 5nm part. Previously, we reported that one of those chips would be tasked with handling the more demanding operations, while the other would be responsible for carrying out sensor-related computations.

Apple’s $19 Blockbuster Hit Polishing Cloth is Back in Stock!

Our guess is that the 4nm chip will be doing the core work, while the 5nm SoC will handle the less taxing part of the headset. We can all agree that both chipsets working together will consume some degree of power, which is why the AR headset is expected to use the same 96W power adapter as the 2021 MacBook Pro. There is no word if this device would be able to operate with a battery, but we imagine that granting the headset portability will add some weight to it because of the additional components required, such as a cell, charging circuitry, and others.

Speaking of weight, Apple may be targeting the 150 grams mark, making the AR headset extremely easy to mount, but there may be some countermeasures in place that will prevent wearers from attempting to experience mixed and augmented reality sessions for longer periods. We can expect the headset to get announced in the fourth quarter of 2022, with the frequency of shipments possibly picking up in Q1, 2023.

What do you think of Apple’s AR headset featuring two chipsets instead of one? Tell us down in the comments.

You can also check out some AR glasses concepts below.

News Source: MacRumors