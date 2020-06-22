Apple’s A14 Bionic Might Be Detailed at WWDC 2020, Despite a Rumor Saying That All Hardware Announcements Have Been Canceled

Just a couple of hours ago, we were met with bitter disappointment that there would be no hardware announcements taking place at WWDC 2020. Instead, the event would be focused on software only, but just because there are hardware cancellations taking place doesn’t mean Apple is barred from providing a few details about them on stage. One of the announcements, according to a leakster could be details surrounding Apple’s A14 Bionic, which could be made on the enhanced 5nm node, with reports coming in that production will start later this month.

The update comes from Twitter user L0vetodream, who had earlier predicted that Apple’s first ‘ARM Mac’ would arrive in 2020. Then, just yesterday, Ming-Chi Kuo detailed that the first ARM processor from the technology giant would be showcased at WWDC, so while the redesigned 2020 iMac, the 2020 Apple TV 6 with its upgraded A12X Bionic and other products have been canceled, they’ll most likely be getting unveiled later in the year. Kuo also mentioned in his report that the first series Macs to tout Apple’s in-house A-series chipsets would be arriving in Q4 2020, so it certainly looks like the renowned analyst and L0vetodream are on the same page.

in my dream ,this year is the year of A14 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 22, 2020

It’s not confirmed if these A14 Bionic details are related to the upcoming iPhone 12 family or the silicon that’s expected to be found in the forthcoming Macs, but it looks like we’ll find out in a few hours. Bloomberg did publish a report stating that Apple would announce a transition from Intel to its A-series chips at the software keynote, so it should be a few interesting couple of hours when the event officially kicks off.

As for what we know so far, the custom A-series chip reported to be found in future Macs will use eight high-performance cores called Firestorm, and four energy-efficient cores named Icestorm. Apple could be using a similar architecture that it uses for the iPhone and iPad, which also utilize a mix of high performance and energy-efficient cores. Apart from this, there isn’t any useful information we have to share with our readers, but we’ll be updating you during the event, so stay tuned.

News Source: Twitter (L0vetodream)