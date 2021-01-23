AOC Announces the AGON AG323QCX2 Curved Monitor

AOC has announced the AGON AG323QCX2 Curved monitor, and this gaming monitor features a refresh rate of 155 Hz and a resolution of 1440p. This monitor utilizes a 31.5 inch VA panel with a 1500R curvature. This monitor features an RGB ring around the connection point between the display and the included stand. AOC has yet to release any pricing information or availability information for the AGON AG323QCX2 Curved monitor.

The AGON AG323QCX2 Curved monitor offers a 1500R curvature and a maximum refresh rate of 155 Hz

The AGON AG323QCX2 Curved gaming monitor offers a higher than average refresh rate, having a 155 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1440p. This high resolution and a high refresh rate ensure gamers who enjoy FPS games benefit from a higher refresh rate or single-player games, benefiting from higher resolutions. This monitor features two headphone hangers from either side of the monitor, ensuring easy storage of up to two gaming headsets. This monitor features a 1.5 mm narrow frame making this monitor perfect for a multi-monitor setup.

This monitor features a 31.5" screen size with a curvature of 1500R, and This monitor features a max brightness of 400 nits with a VESA HDR400 certification. This screen size combined with the 1500 R curvature ensures that each edge of the screen is equal distance from the gamer's eyes. This monitor's display is stated to offer 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut, 91% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and 86% coverage of the NTSC color gamut. This widespread coverage ensures that any visuals displayed on-screen look fantastic and immerse the player further into the game. This display utilizes a VA panel offering 178 degrees of viewing angles.

This monitor offers four display inputs, two HDMI ports, and a two DisplayPort connection. The HDMI connection offers the standard 144 Hz refresh rate, while the DisplayPort connection enables this monitor to offer its highest refresh rate of 155 Hz.

The AGON AG323QCX2 curved gaming monitor was spotted on AOC's Chinese website, and this website offers a large amount of information about the monitor. This listing didn't offer any information regarding the expected price or when this monitor will be available for purchase.