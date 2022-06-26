ViewSonic Launches VX2720-4K-PRO Gaming Monitor: 27″ IPS Panel With 4K & 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dual HDMI 2.1 & 90W USB Type-C Ports, $600 US Price

ViewSonic has introduced its brand new VX2720-4K-PRO Gaming monitor which comes with some nifty features at a price of $600 US.

ViewSonic's Gaming-Ready VX2720-4K-PRO Monitor Rocks a 27" IPS Display, 4K Resolution, 144Hz Refresh Rate & 90W USB Type-C

The ViewSonic VX2720-4K-PRO Gaming Monitor features a 27" IPS panel that is VESA DisplayHDR 400 Certified and delivers a 130% sRGB and 90% NTSC color space coverage with an 8-bit color depth. It has a peak brightness of 350cd/m2 and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. Some of the main features include:

Panel Type: IPS Panel

\Visible Area: 596.16mm×335.34mm

Best Resolution: 3840 x 2160 @144Hz Contrast

Ratio: 1000:1(typ)(DCR:5000M:1)

Brightness: 350cd/m2(typ)

Visible Angle: H: 178º, V: 178º (CR≥10)

Dot pitch: 0.15525mm(W) x 0.15525mm(H)

Response time: 4.3ms (fastest) 1ms (MPRT)

Surface coating: anti-glare multilayer film

Color depth: 16.7M (8 bit)

Color gamut: 90% NTSC

Features: KVM; MPRT 1ms; DSC display stream compression technology; blue light filter without flickering

The Gaming monitor can support up to 4K (3840x2160p) resolution at a refresh rate of 144Hz and additionally comes with AMD FreeSync technology. ViewSonic also mentions that the monitor has a 1ms 'Fast' response time. As for its I/O capabilities, the VX2720-4K-PRO comes with a single DP 1.4, two HDMI 2.1 & also, a USB Type-C port with a video interface which can also be used as a 90W fast-charging power port.

As for the design of the monitor itself, the ViewSonic VX2720-4K-PRO gaming monitor is equipped with two 2W built-in speakers. It comes with a standard red and black gaming aesthetic with tall angular legs and a small cut-out beneath the stand to route cables through. The monitor can both Title (-5 ~ -20 degrees), can be rotated, and also lifted from 0mm to 90mm. It is powered by a 100-240Hz AC power supply and has a maximum power consumption rated at 168W (0.5W at standby). The whole unit weighs in at 8.2 kg.















Currently, ViewSonic has only launched the VX2720-4K-PRO Gaming Monitor in Chinese markets where it's been priced at 3999 Yuan or the aforementioned $600 US. It is likely that the pricing is going to be close to $500-$550 US for other regions without the added tax. You can check out the full specifications sheet of the ViewSonic VX2720 4K PRO Gaming monitor at this link.