ViewSonic Launches VX2720-4K-PRO Gaming Monitor: 27″ IPS Panel With 4K & 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dual HDMI 2.1 & 90W USB Type-C Ports, $600 US Price
ViewSonic has introduced its brand new VX2720-4K-PRO Gaming monitor which comes with some nifty features at a price of $600 US.
ViewSonic's Gaming-Ready VX2720-4K-PRO Monitor Rocks a 27" IPS Display, 4K Resolution, 144Hz Refresh Rate & 90W USB Type-C
The ViewSonic VX2720-4K-PRO Gaming Monitor features a 27" IPS panel that is VESA DisplayHDR 400 Certified and delivers a 130% sRGB and 90% NTSC color space coverage with an 8-bit color depth. It has a peak brightness of 350cd/m2 and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. Some of the main features include:
- Panel Type: IPS Panel
- \Visible Area: 596.16mm×335.34mm
- Best Resolution: 3840 x 2160 @144Hz Contrast
- Ratio: 1000:1(typ)(DCR:5000M:1)
- Brightness: 350cd/m2(typ)
- Visible Angle: H: 178º, V: 178º (CR≥10)
- Dot pitch: 0.15525mm(W) x 0.15525mm(H)
- Response time: 4.3ms (fastest) 1ms (MPRT)
- Surface coating: anti-glare multilayer film
- Color depth: 16.7M (8 bit)
- Color gamut: 90% NTSC
- Features: KVM; MPRT 1ms; DSC display stream compression technology; blue light filter without flickering
The Gaming monitor can support up to 4K (3840x2160p) resolution at a refresh rate of 144Hz and additionally comes with AMD FreeSync technology. ViewSonic also mentions that the monitor has a 1ms 'Fast' response time. As for its I/O capabilities, the VX2720-4K-PRO comes with a single DP 1.4, two HDMI 2.1 & also, a USB Type-C port with a video interface which can also be used as a 90W fast-charging power port.
As for the design of the monitor itself, the ViewSonic VX2720-4K-PRO gaming monitor is equipped with two 2W built-in speakers. It comes with a standard red and black gaming aesthetic with tall angular legs and a small cut-out beneath the stand to route cables through. The monitor can both Title (-5 ~ -20 degrees), can be rotated, and also lifted from 0mm to 90mm. It is powered by a 100-240Hz AC power supply and has a maximum power consumption rated at 168W (0.5W at standby). The whole unit weighs in at 8.2 kg.
Currently, ViewSonic has only launched the VX2720-4K-PRO Gaming Monitor in Chinese markets where it's been priced at 3999 Yuan or the aforementioned $600 US. It is likely that the pricing is going to be close to $500-$550 US for other regions without the added tax. You can check out the full specifications sheet of the ViewSonic VX2720 4K PRO Gaming monitor at this link.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter