Monoprice Expands Dark Matter Line with 34″ Ultrawide & 49″ Super Ultrawide gaming displays

Monoprice releases the new 34" Dark Matter Ultrawide curved gaming display, as well as a 49" Super Ultrawide Dark Matter gaming display during this holiday season.

Dark Matter gaming displays by Monoprice offer powerful performance and enriching experience for a premium feel and an affordable cost

Dark Matter from Monoprice is some of the best displays on the market, with their affordable prices with the inclusion of maintaining high resolutions and frame rates, and unbelievably low response times of 1ms. With their newest venture, the 34" ultrawide gaming display and 49" super ultrawide displays offer the same strength and satisfaction of their Dark Matter high-quality line but offer a premium experience for users looking to have the ultimate picture quality with little eye strain with its curved monitor design.

These two new monitors join the Dark Matter panel family that has launched over the last several months, which include a 32" 165 Hz QHD display, ideal for both desktop and simulator gaming.

We take great pride in developing our Dark Matter monitors, and hand select our panels to ensure they provide gamers with top-tier performance without compromising productivity. Featuring a less extreme curve than competing gaming monitors, these displays boast a more comfortable viewing experience with less eye strain for mixed-use. — Carter Salley, Business Unit Manager, Monoprice

Dark Matter 34-inch Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor (42772, $499.99)









The 34" ultrawide Dark Matter gaming display (UWQHD), currently on sale for $409.99 on Monoprice's online store, allows for a larger picture with an additional 35% more real estate on your desktop that traditional 16:9 QHD gaming displays. The 34" curved display offers a 1500R curvature to allow for long periods of use from users with the least amount of strain from the neck or eyes. This, matched with the Quantum LCD technology, the ultrawide gaming display from Monoprice delivers on both color accuracy and a larger amount of gamut of colors, while also enhancing contrast and brightness. The resolution is 3440 x 1440p, 165 Hz refresh rates, and a 21:9 aspect ratio round out the Dark Matter's size and quality received from the 34" version. The Dark Matter displays are Adaptive Sync supported with VESA compatibility.









Dark Matter 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor (43305, MSRP: $999.99)

Monoprice's leap into the super ultrawide gaming displays is presented with their newest 49" curved display, with it's amazing viewing surface that is the equivalent of two 27" 16:9 displays. The 1800R ergonomic curvature of the display increases the immersive feeling while gaming and reduces eye strain. Loaded with the same Quantum LCD technology enhances color accuracy, greater brightness, and deeper blacks. The 5120 x 1440p resolution is matched with its 120 HZ refresh rate and 32:9 aspect ratio. Along with Adaptive Sync supported technology and VESA compatibility, the newest in the Dark Matter line is the most premium gaming display offered.

All Dark Matter monitors by Monoprice come with a one-year pixel-perfect warranty, 30-day money-back guarantee, and hassle-free packaging. You can currently purchase these new displays along with other Dark Matter displays from Monoprice's online store.