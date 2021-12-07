AOC launches 4K 144Hz gaming display with updated technologies for the future of desktop gaming

AOC releases a new 43" 4K 144Hz gaming display for its consumers, along with plenty of technology and features to entice fans of AOC products.

AOC reveals 4K 144Hz gaming display for more premium gamers with newer technologies, such as AMD FreeSync, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayHDR1000

The AOC G4309VX/D offers 43-inches of screen with a blazing VA panel that offers 720 nits of brightness quality while in Standard Definition (SDR) modes while offers 1100 nits of brightness in High Definition (HDR) modes, and 4000:1 contrast for crisp pictures. The display uses VESA DisplayHDR1000 certification, giving you an amazing picture quality in this size display compared to the company's competition. The new AOC gaming display offers a quantum dot coating, 100% sRGB, and a color gamut coverage of 95 DCI-P3.

Wccf Talks Gaming Official Podcast – Will Kotick Quit? Marvel going Massive-Multiplayer Online











For connectivity, the new display has two HDMI 2.1 ports, supporting up to 144Hz refresh rates while maintaining a 4K resolution. The display utilizes variable refresh rate technology as seen in AMD FreeSync. It is possible that it may be compatible with G-Sync, but due to lack of information on that specific compatibility, we can only speculate at this time.

On top of the two HDMI 2.1 ports, the AOC gaming display offers two DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC (Display Stream Compression), as well as four USB 3.2 ports, and a headphone jack. The new display does offer two 7W speakers, and also supports both Picture in Picture and Picture by Picture.

This monitor does not have certification for console systems ("Designed for Xbox"), which means that only PC gamers will benefit from the gaming display from AOC. It is also not recommended for content creators due to the edge-lit local dimming. However, since the display does offer a high color gamut coverage along with its 1100 cd/m² peak brightness levels, customers may want to make note of this monitor for the future.

Product name G4309VX/D Screen size (diagonal) 16:9 43″ 108cm Panel type VA technology Dot pitch 0.2451(H) x 0.2451(V)mm Screen size 941.184(H) x 529.416(V)mm Brightness (typical value) 720cd/m² (HDR off)

1100cd/m² (HDR on) Contrast (typical value/minimum value) 4000:1/3200:1 Dynamic contrast (typical value) 80000000:1 Response time (typical value) 1ms(MPRT)[*] Viewing angle (horizontal/vertical) (typical value) 178°/178°(CR>10) scanning frequency Horizontal: 30k -330kHz

Vertical: 48 -144Hz Maximum resolution 3840×2160@144Hz[*] Display color 1.07 billion (8bits+FRC) Color gamut (typical value) 100% sRGB (BT.709) coverage (based on CIE 1931)

145% sRGB (BT.709) color gamut area (based on CIE 1931)

95% DCI-P3 coverage (based on CIE 1976)

109% DCI-P3 color gamut Area (based on CIE 1976)

92% NTSC coverage (based on CIE 1976)

119% NTSC color gamut area (based on CIE 1976) Factory color calibration (average value) ΔE<2 (sRGB)[*] interface HDMI2.1(HDR)×2, DP1.4(HDR)×2, USB3.2 Gen1×4, USB upstream, audio output Plug and play VESA DDC2B/CI Speakers 7W×2 Rated power supply 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz, 3.5A Power consumption Normal work: 125W (typical value);

Standby: ≤0.5W Display (including stand/base) 977.3(W)x664.5(H)x311.4(D)mm Display (without stand/base) 977.3(W)x567.4(H)x58.2(D)mm Packing box 1130(W)x782(H)x272(D)mm Net weight (including stand/base) 16.9kg

Currently, AOC is only offering the new G4309VX/D on their Chinese website. There is no word as of yet whether AOC plans for a worldwide release, and if they do, what the release date and price would be of the newest AOC G4309VX/D gaming display.

Source: AOC China, TechPowerUP, TFT Central