Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD Available for a Low Price of Just $19.99 After Entering a Special Discount Code on Amazon

It’s safe to say that Anker has perfected the art of crafting the best power accessories for the masses, and the trusty power bank is one of them. Coming in different shapes and sizes, a power bank can make a night and day difference in how you spend your day with all those mobile devices in your pockets. And right now, you can own one of the best power banks from Anker, complete with 18W USB-C charging port, including an extra USB-A port.

Packing 10,000mAh of power, you can expect to recharge an average phone more than two times easily. But the real star of the show here is that 18W USB-C port. Just plug in a compatible device like an iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, you will charge up at a fairly respectable rate. This power bank will even work with something like a Nintendo Switch. And if you are really thinking about going big, you can charge a MacBook Air or a MacBook Pro with it. But don’t expect fast top-up times at all.

There’s even an extra USB-A port in this power bank so you can charge regular USB devices whenever you like. Or, you can just charge two devices at once. Entirely up to you.

This power bank is on sale for a limited time. In order to bring the price down to $19.99, just enter that special discount code at checkout. It’s that simple.

Buy Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD, USB-C Power Bank (18W) - $19.99 using discount code ANKER1231

