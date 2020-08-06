The Pixel 4 XL Got Discontinued? You Can Still Get a Renewed Model for Only $550

Though it is disappointing news that both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were discontinued by Google, it doesn’t mean that either of the two models have gone out of stock at other retailers. If you head over to Amazon, the Pixel 4 XL renewed is available for only $547.63 for the Just Black 64GB version. In case you don’t know what the Amazon renewed program is all about, given below are the important details.

“This product has been professionally inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. The product may have minimal scratches or dents, and a battery with at least 80% capacity. Box may be generic and accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional. This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied.”

The Pixel 4 XL has a large 6.3-inch P-OLED 90Hz screen that is also HDR compliant. Underneath the hood, you’ll find a Snapdragon 855, paired with 6GB of RAM to deliver that ultimate and fluid stock Android experience. There’s also a dual-camera at the back, and you all know that the Pixel 4 series is known for its raving image quality, and it can record 4K video at 30FPS comfortably.

There’s also a decent 3700mAh battery present, which can deliver an all-day endurance, depending on your usage. For $550, the Pixel 4 XL is an excellent choice as it now costs nearly as much as a mid-ranger and if you’re unhappy with your purchase, you can simply return it within that 90-day window. How great is that?