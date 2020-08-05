Samsung is offering its BAR Plus flash drive with 64GB of storage space for just $11.99 today. Grab the deal before it’s too late.

Samsung BAR Plus Flash Drive with 64GB of Storage is Just $11.99 Right Now, Features 200MB/s Transfer Speeds

Whether you are in school, college, university or doing a job, the trusty old USB flash drive will always get things done when you just don’t want to use the internet to move things around. Right now, you can get a fairly capable USB drive with 64GB of storage space from Samsung for a low price of just $11.99, saving you $11 instantly.

Since this is a Samsung product therefore you can expect it to be great. If you don’t want to take our word on that, then how about the fact that this product has a rating of 4.6 stars out of 5?

Sporting a regular USB-A port, this flash drive will plug into everything and anything that has an older USB port in it. Obviously, if you have a MacBook with you, or an iPad, then you might want to visit dongle town.

Last but not the least, this flash drive offers transfer speeds of up to 200MB/s, which is nothing but fantastic for moving documents and photos around.

Here is a quick rundown of the specs:

Redefine everyday file transfers with speeds up to 200MB/s

Reliable and secure storage for your photos, videos, music, and files

Rugged metal casing for durability with key ring to prevent loss

Safeguard your data (Water proof, shock proof, magnet proof, temperature proof, x ray proof)

USB 3.1 flash drive with backwards compatibility (USB 3.0, USB 2.0)

We highly recommend picking this deal up if you are looking to treat yourself to a highly capable USB flash drive.

Buy Samsung BAR Plus 64GB - 200MB/s USB 3.1 Flash Drive Titan Gray - Was $22.99, now just $11.99

