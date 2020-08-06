2020 Acer Predator Helios 300 Arrives Back in Stock for $1,199 and Gives You 10th-Gen Core i7, RTX 2060, Full RGB Keyboard & More

After a significant amount of time, the 2020 Acer Predator Helios 300 is back with a bang as it’s offered at the same $1,199 competitive price when it first launched. You’re getting the same blistering performance from the gaming notebook and you won’t have to spend too much money experience a ton of performance from this portable powerhouse. The only thing you’ll have to do is wait as the 2020 model is said to be available on September 20, but you can secure an order right now.

To bring you up to speed, The new version now comes with Intel’s latest 10th-generation Core i7-10750H processor, a 6-core part which can boost up to 5.00GHz. This CPU is paired with an RTX 2060 with 6GB of GDDR6 video memory. With that 1080p 144Hz display, you’ll effortlessly be able to hit high framerates with this kind of hardware, even in the most demanding of titles and the 2020 Acer Predator Helios 300 will keep its thermals in check while doing so too. Several reviews do mention that the thermal design of the latest model is the same one as the previous version, but here’s something extra for you.

Where the 2019 model was offered with only 256GB of storage, Acer has upped it up to 512GB of NVMe storage, and has also provided two extra slots with which you upgrade your existing storage. You also have 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which is expandable down the road if you wish. For those clamoring for RGB lighting, your prayers have been answered, with the 2020 Acer Predator Helios 300’s keyboard providing 4-zone RGB backlighting.

There’s also a Wi-Fi 6 card that can be swapped out, but honestly, why would you need to? For $1,199, this is one of the most compelling gaming laptops you can get right now, considering the hardware you’re getting in return and it’s only a tad bit expensive than the 2019 model, so if you want more performance for less, this is certainly the path to start.