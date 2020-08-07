Own the Apple iPhone 8 for Just $262, Fully Unlocked and Gold Color

Apple’s iPhone 8 smartphone can be yours today for a low price of just $262. It’s renewed, fully unlocked and comes in gold.

Buying a smartphone these days is actually quite cheap. Thanks to Amazon Renewed, you can own the smartphone of your choice in mint condition, completely unlocked for an extremely low price. This includes the legendary iPhone 8 in gold, with 64GB of internal storage.

Available for just $262, this iPhone 8 is renewed by Amazon to function like a brand new device. You can rest assured that there will be minimal cosmetic damage and will ship with at least 80% or more battery health. You will also get a Lightning cable and charger in the box, so you don’t have to supply your own.

Apart from that, you get a 4.7-inch Retina display with 3D Touch. There’s a powerful A11 Bionic chip under the hood that will handle everything in butter-smooth capacity. The 12-megapixel camera can record video in 4K at 60 frames per second, while the 7-megapixel FaceTime camera will take care of your video calls and selfies.

Last but not the least, this phone will ship with 64GB of storage, which is plenty enough for apps, games, photos, videos and whatnot. And yes, in case you are wondering, this iPhone will run iOS 14 whenever it is released later this year. Hopefully in September.

Buy Apple iPhone 8, 64GB, Gold - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $262

