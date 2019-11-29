Android 10 for Galaxy S10 to Start Rolling Out in January, According to Samsung’s Roadmap

Shortly after a major Android version is out, OEMs release their update roadmap. It is a list of devices eligible to receive the update along with an approximate timeline. The list is slightly different for different regions, but it gives us a good idea about global trends. Samsung posted its Android 10 roadmap today, and it looks like most users are going to have to wait until January for the update.

Germany and Korea could get the software as early as this month. Participants of the One UI 2.0 beta program in Germany have already received a stable version of Android 10, so it shouldn't be long before users on Android Pie receive one. The same goes for Korea, Samsung's home country.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Gets Stable Android 10 in Germany

Some budget and mid-range devices to get Android 10-based One UI 2.0 alongside flagships

It appears that Samsung will update some mid-range and budget devices along with flagships. Samsung is reportedly working on an Android 10 build for the budget Galaxy M20 and M30 and is running multiple beta programs for other mid-range devices.

We're going to have to take that with a grain of salt as the Galaxy S9 is listed to receive the update with the others. Usually, previous-generation flagships have to wait a month or so before their successors.

Interestingly, there is no sign of the Galaxy S8 anywhere. Granted that it is technically beyond the support window, but we did speculate that it would receive Android 10, so let's keep our fingers crossed. Google and OnePlus have already set the precedent for three major software upgrades, and it's high time Samsung gets onboard.

The apple of Samsung's eye—Galaxy Fold—will get Android 10 a full month after the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series. It is hardly surprising, considering the hurdles Samsung had to overcome just to get the device out.

