AMD CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, To Host CES 2021 Keynote on 12th January, Expect Announcements On Ryzen 5000 Mobility CPUs & Radeon RX 6700 Series GPUs

AMD is all set to start off its new year with a bang of an event. The event will be focused around virtual keynotes from top executives of each company and AMD's keynote will be hosted by CEO, Lisa Su. We still aren't free of COVID-19 yet as the vacancies have just started rolling out so it's a necessary precaution to host the event on a digital platform until things get all cleared up but we can hopefully expect a better environment to host such big tech events by Computex 2021.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8 Core & 16 Thread Cezanne ‘Zen 3’ High-Performance CPU Shows Up, Early ES Chip With 3.2 GHz Clocks

AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will keynote during CES 2021, presenting the AMD vision for the future of research, education, work, entertainment and gaming, including a portfolio of high-performance computing and graphics solutions. AMD via CES Official

As for the event itself, AMD is expected to deliver a range of announcements. No particular product is mentioned but we can expect a few if high-performance launches from AMD. The first and the most obvious one is the AMD Ryzen 5000 mobility lineups codenamed Cezanne and Lucienne. These will be based on the Zen 3 and Zen 2 refresh core architecture and bring faster performance in the mobility segment.

We can also expect AMD to unveil its next-generation RDNA 2 based Radeon RX 6700 series family which will bring Navi 2X in the mainstream segment and positioned directly against the likes of RTX 3060 Ti and below. Just like the RX 6800 series, we can expect the RX 6700 series to offer absolutely insane performance per dollar value. AMD will also be announcing support for Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs codenamed Vermeer on 400-series motherboards through a new and official AGESA (1.1.9.0 / 1.2.0.0) firmware that its board partners are currently testing out internally.

Just to recap, last year, the red team made several announcements that included Ryzen 4000 CPU lineup for the mobility segment, RX 5000 high-end GPUs for the mobility segment, the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X flagship HEDT CPU, the Radeon RX 5600 XT desktop graphics card, and also gave us a first teaser of the RDNA 2 GPUs along with several roadmaps detailing their CPU & GPU portfolio. Overall, it's an event no one should miss if you're interested in high-performance computing so stay tuned!