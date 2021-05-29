AMD Zen 3 Powered Ryzen Threadripper ‘Chagal’ HEDT CPUs Rumored For Launch In August, Availability in September

AMD's next-generation Ryzen Threadripper HEDT CPUs based on the Zen 3 core architecture are expected to launch in August following with retail availability in September according to a rumor.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 'Chagal' HEDT CPUs With Powerful Zen 3 Cores To Launch in August, Retail Availability in September

A few months back, it was reported that AMD's 4th Gen Ryzen Threadripper 'Chagal' HEDT CPUs were going to launch in August. Now a brand new rumor has emerged from a forum member at ServerTheHome who states that we are indeed looking at a launch of Zen 3 powered Threadripper CPUs in August.

As per the rumor, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 'Chagal' HEDT CPUs powered by Zen 3 cores will be launching in August 2021 but retail availability is planned for a month later in September 2021. This rumor also states that the lineup will start at 16 cores. AMD didn't offer any 16 core processor in its 3rd Gen Threadripper lineup based on the Zen 2 core architecture. The company already has Ryzen 9 5950X serving as the 16 core flagship on the mainstream AM4 platform but it looks like a cheaper solution with several PCIe Gen 4 lanes and huge amounts of cache will make sense on the high-end platform as well.

The 4th Gen Ryzen Threadripper chips will be compatible with existing TRX40 motherboards but a new BIOS update will be required. It is expected that motherboard manufacturers will be releasing the necessary BIOS right before launch.

As for what the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 HEDT Desktop CPUs bring to the table, one of the major changes will be the Zen 3 core architecture itself which will drive a 19% IPC uplift over the existing Zen 2 based Threadripper 3000 lineup. The Ryzen Threadripper 5000 CPUs, codenamed, Chagall, will retain 64 cores and 128 threads. The CPUs will offer higher clock speeds, rearranged cache (L3), and will feature a slightly refined 7nm process node from TSMC to offer better overall efficiency.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper & Threadripper PRO lineups are currently the undisputed champions of the high-end desktop and workstation segment. Intel currently has no proper competition with their last release, the 10th Gen Core-X family launching all the way back in 2019. AMD has since just dominated the landscape and will continue to do so until Intel refocuses its HEDT and workstation efforts with Emerald Rapids HEDT CPUs which are expected for launch sometime between 2021 & 2022.

AMD Zen CPU / APU Roadmap:

Zen Architecture Zen 1 Zen+ Zen 2 Zen 3 Zen 3+ Zen 4 Zen 5 Process Node 14nm 12nm 7nm 7nm 6nm? 5nm 3nm? Server EPYC Naples (1st Gen) N/A EPYC Rome (2nd Gen) EPYC Milan (3rd Gen) N/A EPYC Genoa (4th Gen) EPYC Turin (5th Gen) High-End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 (Chagal) N/A Ryzen Threadripper 6000 (TBA) TBA Mainstream Desktop CPUs Ryzen 1000 (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Matisse) Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) Ryzen 6000 (Warhol / Cancelled) Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) Ryzen 8000 (Granite Ridge) Mainstream Desktop . Notebook APU Ryzen 2000 (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 (Picasso) Ryzen 4000 (Renoir)

Ryzen 5000 (Lucienne) Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne)

Ryzen 6000 (Barcelo) Ryzen 6000 (Rembrandt) Ryzen 7000 (Phoenix) Ryzen 8000 (Strix Point) Low-Power Mobile N/A N/A Ryzen 5000 (Van Gogh)

Ryzen 6000 (Dragon Crest) TBA TBA TBA TBA

News Source: Videocardz