Preliminary support for AMD's Next-Gen Ryzen Threadripper 5000 HEDT Desktop CPUs has been added to HWiNFO. The latest software release adds support for AMD's Zen 2 based Threadripper PRO and also the next-gen Zen 3 based Ryzen Threadripper 5000 CPUs which are rumored for a launch in the third quarter of 2021.

HWiNFO will be adding support for AMD's next-generation Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Desktop CPUs in its upcoming release. The changelog has already been posted and confirms that the support will come in the form of improved detection for the Threadripper lineup of CPUs based on the Zen 2 & Zen 3 core architecture. You can see the changelog below:

Enhanced sensor monitoring on ASRock Z590 OC Formula and Z590 Phantom Gaming-ITX.

Fixed unintentional waking up of some NVIDIA dGPUs disabled by Optimus technology.

Added reporting of PCI Express Resizable BAR capability and status for all devices.

Enhanced sensor monitoring on MSI Z590 PLUS, MEG Z590 UNIFY, and B560M PRO WIFI.

Enhanced monitoring of AMD Navi14.

Restored monitoring of AMD Navi21 with Radeon Adrenalin 21.3.1.

Fixed monitoring of Vcore and VDIMM on ASUS PRIME Z590-A and STRIX Z590 series.

Added ability to collapse sensor groups.

Aggregated some sensor values into nodes (collapsed by default) to reduce the amount of information on the screen.

Improved GUI responsiveness in some situations.

Enhanced sensor monitoring on EVGA Z590 FTW and Z590 DARK.

Improved support of Intel Rocket Lake.

Fixed reporting of Core Performance Order on AMD Raven, Renoir, and Cezanne.

Updated for proper support of AGESA 1.2.0.1 Patch A.

Improved detection of AMD ThreadRipper PRO and next-generation ThreadRipper.

Improved reporting of Intel Integrated GPU clock.

As for what the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 HEDT Desktop CPUs bring to the table, one of the major changes will be the Zen 3 core architecture itself which will drive a 19% IPC uplift over the existing Zen 2 based Threadripper 3000 lineup. The Ryzen Threadripper 5000 CPUs, codenamed, Chagall, will retain 64 cores and 128 threads. The CPUs will offer higher clock speeds, rearranged cache (L3), and will feature a slightly refined 7nm process node from TSMC to offer better overall efficiency.

さらに、8月にamdは新世代のThreadRipperプロセッサをリリースする — Yuko Yoshida (@KittyYYuko) April 4, 2021

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Desktop CPUs will also retain support on the TRX40 platform and will be the last generation of Threadripper CPUs for the SP3 socket before AMD moves to its brand new platform offering DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support. According to Yuko Yoshida (formerly KittyCorgi), the HEDT lineup is expected to debut in August 2021 so we can expect an unveil by mid of 2021.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper & Threadripper PRO lineups are currently the undisputed champions of the high-end desktop and workstation segment. Intel currently has no proper competition with their last release, the 10th Gen Core-X family launching all the way back in 2019. AMD has since just dominated the landscape and will continue to do so until Intel refocuses its HEDT and workstation efforts with Emerald Rapids HEDT CPUs which are expected for launch sometime between 2021 & 2022.

谁でもが言いamdがwarholをもうすぐ出すって、これは何でしょうか？とても迷います — Yuko Yoshida (@KittyYYuko) April 4, 2021

The leaker who has been very reliable with his past information also states that AMD will be releasing its next-generation Ryzen mainstream CPUs, codenamed Warhol, very soon but does not give an exact month. Warhol is supposed to be the first AMD Desktop CPU family to release on the brand new AM5 platform so things are looking really exciting for AMD in the coming months.

