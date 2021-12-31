AMD To Unveil Ryzen 9 6980HX, Ryzen 9 6900HX & Ryzen 7 6800H Rembrandt APUs Along With Radeon RX 6850M XT Notebook GPU at CES 2022

Coming to the clock speeds, the AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX is going to be the flagship with a max boost clock of up to 5.0 GHz, making it the first Ryzen to achieve this. The Ryzen 9 6900HX will feature a max boost clock of 4.9 GHz while the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H will feature a max boost clock of 4.7 GHz. The 6800H will feature a standard 35-45W design while the 'HX' chips will feature a 45W+ TDP and clock speeds will vary depending upon the power/cooling design of various notebooks. Also, the HX series will feature full overclock support. It also looks like AMD will be using fast DDR5-4800 memory options with its Ryzen 6000H CPUs while the standard Ryzen 6000U will feature support for LPDDR5-5200 memory.

AMD Ryzen 6000 'Rembrandt' APU Lineup For Notebooks:

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics TDP Ryzen 9 6980HX Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm? 8 / 16 TBD 5.00 GHz 16 MB Radeon 680M 45W+ Ryzen 9 6900HX Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm? 8 / 16 TBD 4.90 GHz 16 MB Radeon 680M 45W+ Ryzen 7 6800H Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm? 8 / 16 TBD 4.70 GHz 16 MB TBD 35-45W

AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU

Another product that AMD will be announcing during CES 2022 is their brand new and flagship Radeon RX 6000M GPU, the Radeon RX 6850M XT. As per the details we have received, the AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT will be a refresh of the existing Radeon RX 6800M, likely utilizing the latest 6nm process node. It will stick with the 12 GB GDDR6 memory across a 192-bit bus interface and also feature an enhanced Navi 22 GPU. The maximum SmartShift power for the GPU is rated at 175W while the Radeon RX 6800M is rated at up to 230W. So that's quite a bit of power-saving in the refreshed design.

As for performance, we are told that we can expect anywhere from 10-15% uplift thanks to improving clock management and optimizations to the RDNA 2 architecture. There is also talks about some new technology that will help the Radeon RX 6000M GPUs work in tandem with the Radeon 600M 'RDNA 2' integrated GPUs featured on the Ryzen 6000 'Rembrandt' APUs that improve performance further.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M RDNA 2 Mobility GPUs

GPU Name GPU Architecture Die Size GPU Cores GPU Clock (Max) Memory Bus Memory Capacity TGP AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT Navi 22 Refresh? TBD TBD TBD 192-bit 12 GB GDDR6 (96 MB Infinity Cache) 175W AMD Radeon RX 6800M Navi 22 334.5mm2 2560 2300 MHz 192-bit 12 GB GDDR6 (96 MB Infinity Cache) 145W+ AMD Radeon RX 6700M Navi 22 334.5mm2 2304 2300 MHz 160-bit 10 GB GDDR6 (80 MB Infinity Cache) 135W AMD Radeon RX 6600M Navi 23 237mm2 1792 2177 MHz 128-bit 8 GB GDDR6 (32 MB Infinity Cache) 100W AMD Radeon RX 6500M Navi 23? TBC 1536 TBC 128-bit 8 GB GDDR6 (32 MB Infinity Cache) 75W AMD Radeon RX 6400M Navi 24 TBC 1280 TBC 64-bit 4 GB GDDR6 TBC AMD Radeon RX 6300M Navi 24 TBC 1024 TBC 64-bit TBC TBC

These are just four products that we can confirm and will be part of CES 2022. There are going to be a ton more announcements from AMD including the rest of the Ryzen 6000 'Rembrandt' lineup, next-gen CPU/GPU architectures, and more.