AMD To Unveil Ryzen 9 6980HX, Ryzen 9 6900HX & Ryzen 7 6800H Rembrandt APUs Along With Radeon RX 6850M XT Notebook GPU at CES 2022

By Hassan Mujtaba
AMD's CES 2022 press conference is going to be full of new announcements and our sources have told us at least four products that will make an appearance during the event, these include Ryzen 9 6980HX, Ryzen 9 6900HX, Ryzen 7 6800HX 'Rembrandt' APUs and the Radeon RX 6850M XT discrete graphics chip for notebooks.

AMD's CES 2022 To Be Jam-Packed With New Product Announcements: Rembrandt Ryzen 9 6980HX, Ryzen 9 6900HX, Ryzen 7 6800H APUs, & Radeon RX 6850M XT Headed To Notebooks

While we leaked the first specifications of AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HX last week, it looks like our source has mentioned that the specific laptop it was configured for was running at a constrained TDP limit. The actual clocks are much higher so let's start with the specifications of AMD's Rembrandt family of APUs. As expected, all AMD Ryzen 6000H 'Rembrandt' APUs feature the same core configuration that has both Zen 3+ CPU and RDNA 2 GPU cores.

AMD Ryzen 6000H 'Rembrandt' APUs

The AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX, Ryzen 9 6900HX and Ryzen 7 6800H are going to offer 8 cores and 16 threads. These cores are based on the new Zen 3+ architecture which is an enhanced version of the Zen 3 core but with the latest TSMC 6nm alternation. The new process node would allow AMD to squeeze more juice out of its laptop chips while running efficiently. As for cache, the chip will come with 16 MB of L3 & 4 MB of L2 cache. For those expecting 3D V-Cache technology on laptops, that isn't happening till a few more generations.

Coming to the clock speeds, the AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX is going to be the flagship with a max boost clock of up to 5.0 GHz, making it the first Ryzen to achieve this. The Ryzen 9 6900HX will feature a max boost clock of 4.9 GHz while the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H will feature a max boost clock of 4.7 GHz. The 6800H will feature a standard 35-45W design while the 'HX' chips will feature a 45W+ TDP and clock speeds will vary depending upon the power/cooling design of various notebooks. Also, the HX series will feature full overclock support. It also looks like AMD will be using fast DDR5-4800 memory options with its Ryzen 6000H CPUs while the standard Ryzen 6000U will feature support for LPDDR5-5200 memory.

AMD Ryzen 6000 'Rembrandt' APU Lineup For Notebooks:

APU NameAPU FamilyArchitectureProcessCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost ClockL3 CacheGraphicsTDP
Ryzen 9 6980HXRembrandt HZen 3+6nm?8 / 16TBD5.00 GHz16 MBRadeon 680M45W+
Ryzen 9 6900HXRembrandt HZen 3+6nm?8 / 16TBD4.90 GHz16 MBRadeon 680M45W+
Ryzen 7 6800HRembrandt HZen 3+6nm?8 / 16TBD4.70 GHz16 MBTBD35-45W

AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU

Another product that AMD will be announcing during CES 2022 is their brand new and flagship Radeon RX 6000M GPU, the Radeon RX 6850M XT. As per the details we have received, the AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT will be a refresh of the existing Radeon RX 6800M, likely utilizing the latest 6nm process node. It will stick with the 12 GB GDDR6 memory across a 192-bit bus interface and also feature an enhanced Navi 22 GPU. The maximum SmartShift power for the GPU is rated at 175W while the Radeon RX 6800M is rated at up to 230W. So that's quite a bit of power-saving in the refreshed design.

As for performance, we are told that we can expect anywhere from 10-15% uplift thanks to improving clock management and optimizations to the RDNA 2 architecture. There is also talks about some new technology that will help the Radeon RX 6000M GPUs work in tandem with the Radeon 600M 'RDNA 2' integrated GPUs featured on the Ryzen 6000 'Rembrandt' APUs that improve performance further.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M RDNA 2 Mobility GPUs

GPU NameGPU ArchitectureDie SizeGPU CoresGPU Clock (Max)Memory BusMemory CapacityTGP
AMD Radeon RX 6850M XTNavi 22 Refresh?TBDTBDTBD192-bit12 GB GDDR6 (96 MB Infinity Cache)175W
AMD Radeon RX 6800MNavi 22334.5mm225602300 MHz192-bit12 GB GDDR6 (96 MB Infinity Cache)145W+
AMD Radeon RX 6700MNavi 22334.5mm223042300 MHz160-bit10 GB GDDR6 (80 MB Infinity Cache)135W
AMD Radeon RX 6600MNavi 23237mm217922177 MHz128-bit8 GB GDDR6 (32 MB Infinity Cache)100W
AMD Radeon RX 6500MNavi 23?TBC1536TBC128-bit8 GB GDDR6 (32 MB Infinity Cache)75W
AMD Radeon RX 6400MNavi 24TBC1280TBC64-bit4 GB GDDR6TBC
AMD Radeon RX 6300MNavi 24TBC1024TBC64-bitTBCTBC

These are just four products that we can confirm and will be part of CES 2022. There are going to be a ton more announcements from AMD including the rest of the Ryzen 6000 'Rembrandt' lineup, next-gen CPU/GPU architectures, and more.

