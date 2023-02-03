AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS “Phoenix” CPU With Radeon 780M GPU Tested In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark

AMD's fastest Ryzen 7040 "Phoenix" CPU, the Ryzen 9 7940HS with Radeon 780M "RDNA 3" GPU has been tested in the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark.

AMD Fastest Phoenix CPU For Laptops Tested: Ryzen 9 7940HS With Radeon 780M "RDNA 3" GPU In 3DMark Time Spy

The AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS is the flagship of the Ryzen 7040 CPU family for laptops which arrives later this quarter. This CPU features 8 cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 4.0 GHz, a boost clock of 5.2 GHz, a 40 MB total cache, and an integrated RDNA 3 GPU known as the Radeon 780M with 12 Compute Units operating at up to 3000 MHz.

The latest benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS "Phoenix" CPU were published by Golden Pig Upgrade who has tested the chip in both 25W and 54W modes. The testing was done on a laptop with 32 GB of DDR5-5600 dual-channel memory (1Rx8). The CPU can be seen boosting up to 5240 MHz with an effective clock frequency of 4.2 GHz (across all cores). The CPU averaged around 53C temps and peaked at 81C. The GPU on the other hand has shared memory with the system so it'll definitely benefit from faster memory solutions such as LPDDR5 which were showcased a few days ago.

Coming to the performance numbers in 3DMark Time Spy, at its full 54W TDP configuration, the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS "Phoenix" CPU scored 11,343 points while the 25W TDP yielded 8,448 CPU points. For graphics performance, the 54W configuration scored 2791 points while the 25W CPU configuration scored 2486 points.

AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS "Phoenix" CPU 54W TDP Configuration:

AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS "Phoenix" CPU 25W TDP Configuration:

AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Phoenix CPU Performance (3DMark Time Spy CPU) Graphics Score 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 Core i9-12900HK 13k Core i9-12900H 12.8k Ryzen 9 7940HS (54W) 11.3k Ryzen 9 6900HX 9.8k Ryzen 9 5900HX 9.6k Ryzen 9 6900HS 9.4k Ryzen 9 5900HS 8.7k Ryzen 9 7940HS (25W) 8.4k

From the CPU benchmarks, we can see that the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Phoenix CPU ends up around 15-16% faster than the Ryuzen 9 6900HX which is a decent generational performance uplift on the same number of cores and threads. The CPU lags behind the Core i9-12900H Alder Lake CPU but it should be noted that the leaker states that the performance figures aren't representative of the final product.

The same is true for the Radeon 780M GPU which still needs proper drivers before we can evaluate its final performance but the current figures put it on par with an RTX 2050 laptop GPU which is still quite impressive for an integrated chip.

AMD Radeon 780M RDNA 3 Integrated GPU Performance (3DMark Time Spy Graphics) Graphics Score 0 700 1400 2100 2800 3500 4200 0 700 1400 2100 2800 3500 4200 GTX 1060 (Laptop) 3.7k RTX 2050 (Laptop) 3.2k Radeon 780M (LPDDR5X-7500 @ 54W) 3k Radeon 780M (DDR5-5600 @ 54W) 2.8k Radeon 780M (DDR5-5600 @ 25W) 2.5k Radeon 680M 2.4k GTX 1050 Ti (Laptop) 2.3k GTX 1050 (Laptop) 1.7k Radeon Vega 8 1.4k Radeon 610M 719

The AMD's Ryzen 7040 "Phoenix" APUs will launch later this quarter in various flavors and laptop options. Additionally, these chips are expected to retain all of their Radeon-exclusive features such as raytracing, FSR, RSR, and other tech support when the laptops hit shelves in March this year.

News Source: HXL