AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX ‘Zen 3+’ APU Benchmark Leaks Out: 33% Faster Than Ryzen 9 5900HX But 30% Slower Than Intel Core i9-12900H

AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HX APU benchmarks have leaked out the same day Intel lifts the embargo off its 12th Gen mobility lineup.

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX APU Is An Awesome Improvement Over Ryzen 9 5900HX But Alder Lake Ends Up As The King of The Hill on Laptops

The AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX and Ryzen 9 6900HX APUs are going to be the flagship offering within AMD's Rembrandt-H line of notebook chips. The processors will be featuring brand new Zen 3+ cores which are upgraded versions of the ones featured on the Zen 3 Cezanne lineup and utilize the brand new 6nm architecture to deliver higher clocks for faster performance.

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX APU Specifications

Specifications-wise, the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX will be offering 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip will feature 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The base clock for both chips is rated at 3.30 GHz & the boost clocks are rated at 4.90. As such, the HX series processors will come with a higher thermal range and TDPs rated beyond 45W.

One of the biggest changes in the lineup is going to be the addition of the AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture. The top tier SKUs will feature the Radeon 680M GPU with 12 Compute Units or 768 cores which will be clocked around 2 GHz. This will deliver a huge uplift in performance over the aging Vega graphics. Furthermore, the APUs will be housed with LPDDR4X and DDR5 options for faster bandwidth.

AMD Ryzen 6000H 'Rembrandt' APU Lineup For Notebooks:

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics TDP Ryzen 9 6980HX Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm 8 / 16 3.3 GHz 5.00 GHz 16 MB 12 CU RDNA 2 (2400 MHz) 45W+ Ryzen 9 6980HS Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm 8 / 16 3.3 GHz 5.00 GHz 16 MB 12 CU RDNA 2 (2400 MHz) 35W Ryzen 9 6900HX Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm 8 / 16 3.3 GHz 4.90 GHz 16 MB 12 CU RDNA 2 (2400 MHz) 45W+ Ryzen 9 6900HS Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm 8 / 16 3.3 GHz 4.90 GHz 16 MB 12 CU RDNA 2 (2400 MHz) 35W Ryzen 7 6800H Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm 8 / 16 3.2 GHz 4.70 GHz 16 MB 12 CU RDNA 2 (2200 MHz) 45W Ryzen 7 6800HS Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm 8 / 16 3.2 GHz 4.70 GHz 16 MB 12 CU RDNA 2 (2200 MHz) 35W Ryzen 5 6600H Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm 6 / 12 3.3 GHz 4.50 GHz 16 MB 6 CU RDNA 2 (1900 MHz) 45W Ryzen 5 6600HS Rembrandt H Zen 3+ 6nm 6 / 12 3.3 GHz 4.50 GHz 16 MB 6 CU RDNA 2 (1900 MHz) 35W

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX APU Benchmarks

Now coming to the benchmarks, the Lenovo 82RG laptop was spotted by Benchleaks within the Geekbench 5 database, running the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and featuring 32 GB of memory. The APU scores up to 1616 single-threaded and 10151 multi-threaded points.

For comparison, the previous-generation AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX scores 1417 single-threaded and 7658 multi-threaded points on average. That's a 14% increase in the single-core and a 33% increase in multi-core CPU performance in a single generation with a similar (optimized core). The Ryzen 9 6900HX does run higher at +6.5% clock speeds but the additional performance is coming from the optimized 6nm node that enables stable clocks operation compared to Cezanne.

However, compared to Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900H, you can expect a 21% increase in single and 44% increase in multi-threaded performance for the blue team's mobility chip versus AMD's Rembrandt. The Intel CPU runs at a +100 MHz higher clock speed, offers more cores/threads, and has more cache. But the biggest reason for the huge difference in performance is the wattage and Intel's chip has a maximum turbo power of 115W. So a Core i9-12900H with a fully unlocked power limit on high-end laptop designs is going to consume more power, leading to lower battery times, unless you keep your notebook powerhouse plugged into the socket all the time. You can see the battery and power consumption for Intel's Alder Lake mobility CPUs in the following reviews:

Overall, the AMD Ryzen 6000H Rembrandt APU lineup with Zen 3+ cores is a decent upgrade over the Ryzen 5000H Cezzane APU lineup but for those wanting more performance, it's best you wait for AMD's next-gen Raphael-H and Phoenix-H chips which are expected to be announced at the next CES (2023).

