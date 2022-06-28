AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX CPUs On Sale In Chinese DIY Market: 64-Core 5995WX Flagship For $7000 US, 32-Core 5975WX For $3600 US

AMD recently announced that it will be opening up Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000WX CPU availability within the SI and DIY segment. Just a few days after this announcement, AMD's Threadripper lineup can be found on sale within China's DIY segment in its retail packaging.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX CPUs Available In Chinese DIY Segment, Flagship 64-Core Priced at $7000 US

Just a few days ago, AMD confirmed its bringing Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX CPUs in the SI or System Integrator segment. The company is also planning to launch the same family within the DIY segment later this year. Although based on the current-generation Zen 3 cores, the Threadripper CPU lineup still offers the best performance when it comes to content creation & workstation tasks in the HEDT department. There's currently nothing even close to it in terms of multi-threading CPU performance.

Threadripper PRO 5000WX is already on sale in China.

Price is higher than 3000WX. These may not be official prices.

• 5995WX : 47000 CNY ~ 7029 USD

• 5975WX : 24000 CNY ~ 3589 USD

• 5965WX : 17200 CNY ~ 2572 USD pic.twitter.com/04AOXgS91q — Hoang Anh Phu (@AnhPhuH) June 28, 2022

AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 CPU Lineup & Specifications

With that said, AMD's Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000WX CPUs come in five SKUs. The lineup includes the 64 core Threadripper PRO 5995WX, 32 core 5975WX, 24 core 5965WX, 16 core 5955WX, and the 12 core 5945WX. All of these chips will be based on the Zen 3 core architecture so we can expect some big gains in the single & multi-threaded workloads. All CPUs feature a TDP of 280W and have a boost clock rated at up to 4.5 GHz (across a single core).







Talking about specifications, the flagship Threadripper PRO 5995WX will feature 64 cores and 128 threads. It comes with 256 MB L3 cache, 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes, a 280W TDP & offers support for 8-channel DDR4 memory with up to 2 TB capacity support. Clock speeds are rated at 2.7 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost.







It looks like everything below the 5995WX, such as the 5975WX and the 5965WX, features a slight die disablement with 128 MB of L3 cache. That's half of what's featured on the flagship. Clocks are rated at 3.6 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost for the 32 core & 3.8 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost for the 24 core variants. Moving lower down the lineup, we have the 5955WX with 16 cores and 5945WX with 12 cores. Both chips feature 64 MB of L3 cache, a quarter of the cache featured on the top chip, and clocks are rated at 4.0/4.5 GHz & 4.1/4.5 GHz, respectively.

As for prices, the models listed in China (as spotted by @AnhPhuH) aren't official listings. Starting with the top model, we have the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX with 64-cores starting at 47000 RMB or $7029 US, the 32-core 5975WX starting at 24000 RMB ort $3589 US, & the 5965WX with 24 cores starting at 17200 RMB or $2572 US.

These are definitely some really high prices and we would advise users to wait a bit more since these prices are definitely going to come down by a huge margin when the chips are made official. With that said, AMD is also working on its next-gen Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000WX lineup based on the Zen 4 core architecture which is expected to launch next year.

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache / PCIe Lanes TDP Memory Support Price Launch AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5995WX 64 Core 128 Thread 2.7 GHz 4.50 GHz 256 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD March 2022 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5975WX 32 Core 64 Thread 3.6 GHz 4.50 GHz 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD March 2022 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5965WX 24 Core 48 Thread 3.8 GHz 4.50 GHz 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD March 2022 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5955WX 16 Core 32 Thread 4.0 GHz 4.50 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD March 2022 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5945WX 12 Core 24 Thread 4.1 GHz 4.50 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD March 2022