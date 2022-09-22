AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Overclocked To 7.2 GHz On 1-Core, 6.5 GHz Across All Cores Using LN2 Cooling

After breaking several world records yesterday, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU has now achieved an overclocked frequency of up to 7.2 GHz.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Hits 7.2 GHz On A Single Core Using LN2 Cooling, 6.5 GHz Across All Cores

In CPU-z screenshots shared by TUM_APISAK, we can see that AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X has been doing the rounds in the hands of various overclockers. The next-gen flagship was recently pushed to 5.5G by AMD's own XOC team and now we are looking at some seriously high overclocks.

As you can see in the pictures below, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X was pushed to 7.247 GHz across 1 Zen 4 cores with a voltage of 1.506V under LN2 cooling. The CPU also achieved 6.5 GHz across all 16 Zen 4 cores with 1.465V voltage. Now, this is definitely a huge overclock and we can't wait to see what kind of performance the chip offers under LN2 cooling. For comparison, Intel's Raptor Lake flagship, the Core i9-13900K, can achieve up to 6.2-6.3 GHz with a high-end liquid cooling setup & no liquid cooling. The CPU has also been able to hit frequencies north of 8 GHz as reported here.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU LN2 Overclocks (1T/nT via TUM_APISAK):

2 of 9

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which retains its healthy 16 core and 32 thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz (5.85 GHz F-Max) which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core. The CPU will have a price of $699 US at launch.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs (Official):

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US

These are really strong figures and we can't wait to see the AMD Ryzen 7000 chips hit retail on the 27th of September so users can enjoy some huge uplifts in the single and multi-core workloads.