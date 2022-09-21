Menu
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Secures World Record In Four Benchmarks, Overclocked To 5.5 GHz Using Standard Cooling

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 21, 2022, 05:30 PM EDT

AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X CPU is launching next week and the red team itself has broken some big benchmark world records with its flagship.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Achieves Quad Benchmark World Records With Up To 5.5 GHz Overclocks On Standard Cooling

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU is definitely been a star today, first getting a perfect 10/10 rating in its first pre-release review by SiSoftware and now breaking four world records. HotHardware was able to get some juicy data from AMD's very own XOC team who used the flagship and tested it under a standard liquid cooler (280mm Corsair AIO) to push it up to 5.5 GHz across all cores. With just 5.5 GHz, the chip was able to surpass the previous world records and claim the top spots. Following is the list of benchmarks that the chip secured a win in:

  • Cinebench R23 – 40,498 pts nT
    • 5.40 GHz—ASROCK X670E Taichi—32GB Kingston DDR5
  • Cinebench R20 – 15,771 pts nT
    • 5.35 GHz—GIGABYTE X670E AORUS Master—32GB G.SKILL DDR5
  • Cinebench R15 – 6,900 pts nT
    • 5.50 GHz—ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero—16GB G.SKILL DDR5
  • 7-Zip – 228,992 MIPS
    • 5.45 GHz—MSI MEG X670E ACE—32GB Corsair DDR5




With this score, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X at 5.5 GHz (all-core OC) is faster than the Ryzen 9 5950X at 6.0 GHz (all-core OC). This shows a 13-14% IPC uplift over the Zen 3 architecture which is definitely impressive. The CPU was able to hit temperatures of up to 108C but since that is within the 115C TjMax limit, it should be doable for these benchmarks but for prolonged usage, it is recommended to get a better cooler or go the custom cooling route.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which retains its healthy 16 core and 32 thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz (5.85 GHz F-Max) which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core. The CPU will have a price of $699 US at launch.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU Gets A Perfect 10/10 Rating In Pre-Launch Review By SiSoftware 1

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs (Official):

CPU NameArchitectureProcess NodeCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost Clock (SC Max)CacheTDPPrices (TBD)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950XZen 45nm16/324.5 GHz5.7 GHz80 MB (64+16)170W$699 US
AMD Ryzen 9 7900XZen 45nm12/244.7 GHz5.6 GHz76 MB (64+12)170W$549 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7700XZen 45nm8/164.5 GHz5.4 GHz40 MB (32+8)105W$399 US
AMD Ryzen 5 7600XZen 45nm6/124.7 GHz5.3 GHz38 MB (32+6)105W$299 US

These are really strong figures and we can't wait to see the AMD Ryzen 7000 chips hit retail on the 27th of September so users can enjoy some huge uplifts in the single and multi-core workloads.

Which AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs are you most interested in?
View Results

News Source: HotHardware

