Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Overclocked Up To 6.2 GHz, Over 65% Faster Than 12900K & 5950X

Intel's Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU leaks just don't seem to end and the latest benchmarks by ExtremePlayer show us some insane multi-threading capabilities that simply annihilate the Core i9-12900K and Ryzen 9 5950X CPUs.

Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU Delivers A Behemoth & Over 65% Multi-Thread Performance Boost Over 12900K & 5950X When Overclocked

The Intel Core i9-13900K is the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU is configured at a base clock of 3.0 GHz, a single-core boost clock of 5.8 GHz (1-2) cores, and an all-core boost clock of 5.5 GHz (all 8 P-Cores). The CPU features 68 MB of combined cache and a 125W PL1 rating that goes up to 250W. The CPU can also consume up to 350W of power when using the "Extreme Performance Mode" which we detailed a few hours ago here.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (All-Core) TBD / 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz (All-Core) 68 MB 125W (PL1)

250W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz (All Core) 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W (PL1)

241W (PL2) $599 US Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (All Core) 3.4 / 4.3 GHz TBA 54 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W (PL1)

190W (PL2) $419 US Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (All-Core) 3.5 / 3.9 GHz TBA 44 MB 125W (PL1)

180W (PL2)? TBA Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W (PL1)

150W (PL2) $299 US

The tech outlet has posted CPU-z, Cinebench R23, and AIDA64 cache and memory benchmarks across three different chips, the Intel Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K, and Core i5-13600K using various overclock configurations and memory DIMMs. As per the results, the Core i9-13900K can achieve up to a 6.2 GHz overclock across all of its P-Cores and up to a 5.2 GHz overclock across all of its E-Cores. The Intel Core i7-13700K can also achieve the 6.2 GHz frequency on its P-Cores but the E-Cores can only hit up to 4.7 GHz. The tests were achieved on the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 APEX motherboard while the memory overclocks were achieved on the MSI MEG Z690I Unify. The cooling setup included a liquid-chilled AIO.

As for the performance benchmarks, the Intel Core i9-13900K with a P-Core clock of 6.2 GHz and E-core clock of 4.7 GHz scored 1011 points in single-core and 16627.8 points in multi-core tests within CPU-z. But with a 6.1 GHz P-Core and 5.2 GHz E-Core clock, the multi-thread score increased by 18 percent, to 19550 points. The single-core score saw a minor difference, dropping to 991 points but the multi-threaded performance definitely benefited more from the E-core overclock considering the total number of E-cores is higher than the P-cores (8 vs 16).

As for how this performance compares to existing chips, the Intel Core i9-13900K with a 6.1/5.2 GHz overclock was over 65% faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Intel Core i9-12900K. This goes off to show just how much performance one can achieve with the upcoming chips with the right cooling setup and motherboard through overclocking.

Intel Core i9-13900K 6.2/4.7 & 6.1/5.2 GHz Overclock In CPU-z (Image Credits: ExtremePlayer):

Intel Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core) ST 0 400 800 1200 1600 2000 2400 0 400 800 1200 1600 2000 2400 Core i9-13900K @ 6.2/4.7 GHz Core i7-13700K @ 6.2/4.7 GHz Core i9-13900K @ 6.1/5.2 GHz Core i9-13900K @ 6.1 GHz Core i7-13700K @ 6.0 GHz Core i9-13900K @ 6.0 GHz Core i7-13700K @ 5.8 GHz Core i9-13900K (DDR5 QS) Core i9-13900K (5.5 GHz All-Core OC) Core i7-13700K (DDR5 QS) Core i7-13700K (DDR4 QS) Core i9-13900K (DDR4 QS) Core i5-13600K (DDR5 QS) Core i5-13600K (DDR4 QS) Core i9-12900K Core i7-12700K Core i5-12600K Ryzen 9 5950X Ryzen 9 5900X Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (CPU-z Multi-Core) MT 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 Core i9-13900K @ 6.1/5.2 GHz Core i9-13900K @ 6.2/4.7 GHz Core i9-13900K (5.5 GHz P-Core OC) Core i9-13900K (DDR4 QS) Core i7-13700K @ 5.8 GHz Core i9-13900K (DDR5 QS) Core i7-13700K (DDR5 QS) Core i7-13700K (DDR4 QS) Ryzen 9 5950X Core i9-12900K Core i5-13600K @ 5.5 GHz Core i5-13600K (DDR5 QS) Core i5-13600K (DDR4 QS) Core i7-12700K Ryzen 9 5900X Core i7-13700K 8 P-Core @ 6 GHz Core i5-12600K Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X

We also got an even better Cinebench R23 result for the Intel Core i9-13900K with a 5.8 GHz P-Core and 4.7 GHz E-Core overclock. The results show a 57% performance uplift over the Core i9-12900K and a 77% improvement over the Ryzen 9 5950X.

Intel Core i9-13900K 5.8/4.7 GHz Overclock In Cinebench R23 (Image Credits: ExtremePlayer):

Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Benchmarks (Cinebench R23 Multi-Core) MT 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 Threadripper 5975WX (32/64) Core i9-13900K @ 5.8/4.7 GHz Threadripper 3975WX (32/64) Threadripper 5965WX (24/48) Core i9-13900K (5.5 GHz All-Core OC) Core i7-13700K @ 5.8/4.7 GHz Threadripper 2990X (32/64) Core i7-13700K (QS) Core i9-12900K Core i5-13600K (QS) Ryzen 9 5950X Core i7-12700K Ryzen 9 5900X Core i5-12600K Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X

But that's not all, the Intel Raptor Lake CPUs are also shown to deliver some great memory support of up to 7400 Mbps on existing Z690 motherboards. The Core i9-13900K supported DDR5-7400 and the Core i7-13700K/Core i5-13600K offered good support for DDR5-7000 memory while DDR5-6800 is said to be the sweet spot. There's also Gear 1 support for DDR5 memory up to DDR4-4256-CL17. As for power consumption, the Intel Core i9-13900K consumed around 400W of power at over 1.5V while the Core i7-13700K consumed around 290W of power with a voltage of over 1.5V to achieve a similar 6.2 GHz P-Core overclock.

Judging by the power numbers required to hit such frequencies, you will need the best of the best cooling configuration to keep Raptor Lake in control when overclocking. The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs including the flagship Core i9-13900K is expected to launch in October on the Z790 platform. The CPUs will be going up against AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup which also launches in Fall 2022.

