The latest benchmarks of AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X "Zen 3" CPUs have leaked out in the Geekbench database (via TUM_APISAK). The Ryzen 9 series processors will feature the highest core count available in the Ryzen 5000 series lineup and will be aimed at the enthusiast gaming market.
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core & Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, Huge Boost In Single-Core Performance
The benchmarks for the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X show both chips running at close to 5 GHz frequencies which is pretty impressive for such high core count chips. Both Ryzen 9 chips were running on different platforms. The Ryzen 9 5950X was featured on an ASUS ROG STRIX X570I Gaming motherboard with 16 GB (DDR4-3866) memory while the Ryzen 9 5900X was featured on MSI's X570 GODLIKE motherboard with 16 GB (DDR4-3600) memory.
In Geekbench 5, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X scored 1575 points in the single-threaded &13,605 points in the multi-threaded tests. The chip was running at clock speeds close to the 5 GHz mark with the maximum reported clock speed hitting 4.983 GHz in the multi-threaded test while the CPU hit 5.01 GHz in the single-core test.
The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X scored 1605 points in the single-threaded &12,869 points in the multi-threaded tests. Once again, the chip was boosting beyond its rated boost clocks with the highest core clock reported at 4.947 GHz in the multi-threaded and 4.95 GHz in the single-threaded test.
When it comes to performance comparison, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is around 20% faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X in the single-threaded and around 10% faster in multi-threaded tests. AMD's Ryzen 9 5900X is also around 20-25% faster in single-core but only around 6-8% faster on average in multi-core tests compared to its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 3900X.
Compared to Intel's flagship Core i9-10900K CPU, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X offers a 15-20% single-core performance bump and around a 15% performance bump in multi-threaded tests.
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 16 Cores / 32 Threads Up To 4.9 GHz For $799 US
Starting off with the top of the line parts, AMD is announcing the Ryzen 9 series which is made up of the Ryzen 9 5950X. The Ryzen 9 5950X is the flagship 16 core part which is aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets.
The chip has a total cache of 72 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip features a boost clock of up to 4.9 GHz boost which when put together is just stunning for a 16 core part. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is going to cost $799 US and will be available on the 5th of November like the rest of the lineup.
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 12 Cores / 24 Threads Up To 4.8 GHz For $549 US
Next up, we have the Ryzen 9 5900X which is a 12 core part that is aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets. The chip has a total cache of 70 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip features a base clock of 3.7 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.8 GHz boost which is faster than the Ryzen 9 3900XT. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X will feature a retail price of $549 US which is $50 US higher than the MSRP of the Ryzen 9 3900XT while delivering significantly faster performance.
In performance comparisons, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X completely obliterates the Intel Core i9-10900K, delivering insane amounts of up to 15% single-threaded performance jump over the competing chip within Cinebench R20. The same goes for gaming performance where the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X delivers up to 21% performance gains over the Core i9-10900K.
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup
|CPU Name
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|Cache (L2+L3)
|PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)
|TDP
|Price
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
|16/32
|3.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|72 MB
|TBA
|105W
|$799 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
|12/24
|3.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|70 MB
|TBA
|105W
|$549 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
|8/16
|3.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|36 MB
|TBA
|105W
|$449 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|6/12
|3.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|35 MB
|TBA
|65W
|$299 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600
|6/12
|TBA
|TBA
|32 MB
|TBA
|65W
|$219 US?
The AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs, codenamed Vermeer, will be launching on the 5th of November. The launch lineup will include the 16 core Ryzen 9 5950X, the 12 core Ryzen 9 5900X, the 8 core Ryzen 7 5800X, and the 6 core Ryzen 5 5600X. You can learn more about these SKUs here.
All 500 series motherboards (X570/B550) will be receiving BIOS updates to support the next-gen lineup so if you're planning to get a Ryzen 5000 CPU at launch, you better head over to this link and grab one that's supported for your motherboard (do note that 400-series support comes later around January 2021).
