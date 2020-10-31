The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU which features the Zen 3 architecture and 16 cores has also been reviewed by SiSoftware. The application maker's have already given us a glimpse of the Ryzen 7 5800X and the Ryzen 5 5600X in their reviews posted yesterday and now they have posted the Ryzen 9 5950X review.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Zen 3 Desktop CPU Reviewed, Up To 24% Faster Than Its Zen 2 Based Predecessor

According to SiSoftware themselves, both AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs were tested on an X570 test bed with the latest BIOS installed from the specific manufacturer. The review highlights some of the key differences between Zen 3 and Zen 2 processors and evaluates the processors through their own test suite which is quite comprehensive.

The tests include arithmetic, SIMD and also the cryptography performance. Before we get into the test results, let's take a look at the specs & how Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs compare to their predecessors in terms of features.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 16 Cores / 32 Threads Up To 4.9 GHz For $799 US

AMD announced the Ryzen 9 series which is made up of the Ryzen 9 5950X. The Ryzen 9 5950X is the flagship 16 core part which is aimed at users demanding heavy multi-threading performance on AM4 sockets.

The chip has a total cache of 72 MB and a TDP of 105W. The chip features a boost clock of up to 4.9 GHz boost which when put together is just stunning for a 16 core part. The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is going to cost $799 US and will be available on the 5th of November like the rest of the lineup.









AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB TBA 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB TBA 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB TBA 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB TBA 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6/12 TBA TBA 32 MB TBA 65W $219 US?

Some of the main features that were highlighted by AMD for its Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 processors will include:

Claim +19% IPC overall improvement vs. ZEN2

Higher base and turbo clocks ~5%

Still built around “chiplets” CCX (“core complexes”) but now of 8C/16T and 32MB L3 cache (still 7nm)

Same central I/O hub with memory controller(s) and PCIe 4.0 bridges connected through IF (“Infinity Fabric”) (12nm)

2 chiplets on desktop platform thus up to 2x 8C (16C/32T 5950X)

L3 is the same 64MB on 5950X but 2x 32MB not 4x 16MB (not fully unified though unlike 8-core and less versions)

20 PCIe 4.0 lanes

2x DDR4 memory controllers up to 3200Mt/s official (4266Mt/s max)

Micro-architecturally there are more changes that should improve performance and security:

Control Flow Integrity eXtensions (CFX) & Shadow Stacks (SSX)

Multi-Key Memory Encryption, e.g. individually encrypted VM memory

Inter-core latencies reduced through shared L3 (8C and less); no more trips to memory to share data

AMD processors have thankfully not been affected by most of the vulnerabilities bar two (BTI/”Spectre”, SSB/”Spectre v4″) that have now been addressed in hardware.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core Desktop CPU Benchmarks

Coming to the test results, SiSoftware measured up to 24% performance uplift for the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X over its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 3950X and gave it a score of 10/10. SiSoftware terms AMDs Ryzen 9 5950X as the pinnacle of compute performance on the desktop and says that even with its AVX-512 support, Intel simply cannot beat AMD's Ryzen 5000 desktop processors. It is also stated that the Ryzen 9 5950X is such a high-end CPU that the DDR4 (dual-channel) interface just doesn't cuts out for it and is definitely in need of a higher channel interface or DDR5 support which will be offering higher bandwidth to feed the insane amount of cores this mainstream CPU has to offer.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16 Core "Zen 3" Desktop CPU Test Results:













SiSoftware Review Conclusion: Unlike the 8-core and less Zen3 designs with unified L3 cache, the 12/16C Zen3 (e.g. 59XX range) still has separate L3 caches but now one for 8-cores not 4. Thus we thought it will improve a bit over Zen2 (16C) but not buy much. But it still manages to be a whopping 24% faster across all benchmarks. This is the pinnacle of compute performance on the desktop – all still on the old AM4 socket (with a BIOS update) – without spending serious money on work-station/HEDT kit. Not that the 5950X (like the 3950X before it) is “cheap” but considering what HEDT platform costs (e.g. ThreadRipper, Intel’s 2011 socket, etc.) it is good value. The 5950X is so powerful that even AVX512 Intel high-end CPUs cannot beat it – and even old ThreadRippers (e.g. 1950X, 2990X) are beaten in compute tasks. DDR5 cannot come soon enough – but that will require a new platform (AM5 socket). Such high-end CPU should also be ideally paired with a good mainboard (e.g. X570) with PCIe4 as here it is likely to make a difference – again feeding all those cores. If you have the money and the need for top-end compute performance and somehow cannot afford HEDT platform then this is the best you can get by a long shot. Best in class. via SiSoftware

The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X will be making its formal debut in the retail segment on 5th of November for a price of $799 US. For the Ryzen 9 5950X, the16 core is phenomenal in performance and it is recommended to pre-order and purchase one as soon as possible since the site claims that there will be reduced stock at launch and due to increased demand from OEMs, the prices for the chips are likely to increase soon after launch on 5th of December.