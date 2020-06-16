AMD has officially lifted the curtains of its Matisse Refresh processors, the Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT. Featuring the same 7nm Zen 2 core architecture, the Matisse Refresh series offers increased boost clocks for added performance which retaining the same prices as the current models.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT 12 Core For $499, Ryzen 7 3800XT 8 Core For $399 & Ryzen 5 3600XT 6 Core For $249 US 'Matisse Refresh' CPUs Official

The AMD Matisse Refresh series was originally confirmed by our sources last month and AMD has just unveiled them themselves. AMD says that its the first time the XT brand has been introduced on its Ryzen lineup which expands upon existing Ryzen 3000 CPUs by offering increased max boost clocks for added performance.

The refreshed Ryzen 3000 lineup would include three CPUs which are listed below:

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT (Ryzen 9 3900X Replacement)

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT (Ryzen 7 3800X Replacement)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT (Ryzen 5 3600X Replacement)

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT - 12 Cores at 4.7 GHz For $499 US

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT is the fastest XT part featuring 12 cores and 24 threads. It's surprising for AMD to not release a Ryzen 9 3950XT variant but I believe that is due to the fact that the chip relies on a heavily pre-binned Zen 2 die and there's little to no room for improvement on that particular chip. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT will additionally pack 70 MB of complete cache with a TDP of 105W.

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT is suggested to feature a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.7 GHz (single-core) compared to a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.6 GHz on the existing Ryzen 9 3900X CPU. Pricing for the chip will be kept at $499 US while the original Ryzen 9 3900X can be found for around $400 US on several retail outlets.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT - 8 Cores at 4.7 GHz For $399 US

The Ryzen 7 3800XT will become AMD's fastest 8 core solution to directly tackle the Intel Core i7-10700K. This chip will offer 8 cores and 16 threads but with increased boost clocks. The base clock will be retained at 3.8 GHz but the boost clocks will be increased to 4.7 GHz for more performance.

In addition to the clock speeds, the chip will retain its PCIe Gen 4.0 capabilities and offer up to 36 MB of total cache in a 105W TDP design. AMD has priced the Ryzen 7 3800XT at $399 US which is the same as the MSRP for the 3800X but that could be had for around $300 US at almost every major retailer around the globe.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT - 6 Cores at 4.5 GHz For $249 US

Finally, we have the entry-level XT model, the Ryzen 5 3600XT. The Ryzen 5 3600XT is going against the Intel Core i5-10600K with 6 cores and 12 threads. The chip will pack 35 MB of the total cache at 95 Watts.

The Ryzen 5 3600XT will offer a 3.8 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost frequencies which are a definite improvement over the stock Ryzen 5 3600X. It'll just be slightly lower clocked than the Intel Core i5-10600K while offering tremendously better IPC and multi-threading performance out of the box, giving AMD the opportunity to reclaim its position in the mainstream market.

AMD Ryzen 3000 'Mattise Refresh' Desktop CPU Family:

CPU Name AMD Ryzen 5 3600X AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT AMD Ryzen 7 3800X AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT AMD Ryzen 9 3900X AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT CPU Architecture 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 7nm Zen 2 Cores/Threads 6/12 6/12 8/16 8/16 12/24 12/24 Base Clock 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz 3.9 GHz 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz Boost Clock 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz L3 Cache 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB 64 MB 64 MB TDP 95W 95W 105W 105W 105W 105W Launch 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Price $249 US (MSRP)

$229 US (Newegg) $249 US $399 US (MSRP)

$335 US (Newegg) $399 US $499 US (MSRP)

$431 US (Newegg) $499 US

AMD claims that all of its Ryzen 3000 XT series processors will feature up to a 4% increase in single-threaded performance over the existing parts while delivering 40% better efficiency than the CPUs from the competition. The AMD 3000XT Matisse Refresh family is expected to hit retail on 7th July.

In addition to the Ryzen 3000XT series, AMD also launched its B550 series motherboards which will be available through various vendors (full roundup of boards and prices here) while the red team also confirmed that its A520 series entry-level boards will be shipping in August.