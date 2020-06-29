The benchmarks of AMD's Ryzen 5 3600XT CPU have been leaked by Teclab, showing us a first look at its performance in major gaming titles. The Ryzen 5 3600XT is part of the refreshed Matisse CPU family which will be launching next week on 7th of July, featuring higher boost clocks than existing Ryzen 3000 chips.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT & Intel Core i5-10400 6 Core CPUs Battle Out in Leaked Gaming Benchmarks, Intel Retains Its Gaming Lead While Costing Lower

The AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT is a mainstream offering in the Ryzen 3000 CPU lineup that will offer 6 cores and 12 threads along with 35 MB of cache. The Ryzen 5 3600XT will offer a 3.8 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost frequencies which are a definite improvement over the stock Ryzen 5 3600X. It'll just be slightly lower clocked than the Intel Core i5-10600K while offering tremendously better IPC and multi-threading performance out of the box, giving AMD the opportunity to reclaim its position in the mainstream market.

AMD Ryzen 5000 ‘Cezanne’ APUs With Zen 3 CPU & Vega 20 GPU Cores Spotted, Van Gogh ‘Ryzen 5000 Low-Power’ APUs Feature Zen 2 CPU & Navi 21 GPU Cores

Now the AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT is aiming to retail at $249 US which is the same MSRP of the Ryzen 5 3600X. But since its launch, the Ryzen 5 3600X has been discounted by retailers and currently costs $209-$219 US at major retail outlets. So AMD is asking a $30-$40 US premium for a 100 MHz boost clock. Considering that this is a mainstream chip, most users who will be buying it will be using it to play latest games while getting the faster multi-threading performance as a bonus.





The leaked benchmarks compare the AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT against the Intel Core i5-10400. Now it may not seem a fair comparison considering the Ryzen 5 3600XT will retail at $249.99 US while the Core i5-10400 retails for $189.99 US. But this comparison is made interesting since we will be able to see if Intel can retain its gaming lead against AMD's fastest 6 core parts or does the extra boost gives AMD enough lead to outperform Intel in gaming benchmarks too.

AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Desktop CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Launch Price Ryzen 9 3950X 16/32 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 72 MB 40 105W $749 US Ryzen 9 3900XT 12/24 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 70 MB 40 105W $499 US Ryzen 9 3900X 12/24 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz 70 MB 40 105W $499 US Ryzen 7 3800XT 8/16 3.9 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB 40 105W $399 US Ryzen 7 3800X 8/16 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 36 MB 40 105W $399 US Ryzen 7 3700X 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.4 GHz 36 MB 40 65W $329 US Ryzen 5 3600XT 6/12 3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz 36 MB 40 95W $249 US Ryzen 5 3600X 6/12 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz 35 MB 40 95W $249 US Ryzen 5 3600 6/12 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz 35 MB 40 65W $199 US Ryzen 5 3500X (China Only) 6/6 3.6 GHz 4.1 GHz 35 MB 40 65W $159 US Ryzen 3 3300X 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.3 GHz 18 MB TBD 65W $120 Ryzen 3 3100 4/8 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz 18 MB TBD 65W $99

The tests were conducted on a B550 motherboard for the AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT and Z490 board for the Intel Core i5-10400 test bed. The specific model of the B550 motherboard is not mentioned but considering that they are pretty decent quality which more or less matches the X570 boards, it will not be a major problem here. However, the memory side saw the use of DDR4-4000 (15-15-16-36) on the Z490 platform and DDR4-3600 (15-16-16-28) on the AMD platform. The GPU used was an RX 5600 XT 6 GB and cooling was provided through an EKWB Ultra AIO 360.

It was reported by Teclab that the Ryzen 5 3600XT had a max single-core boost frequency of 4.5 GHz but averaged around 4.1-4.3 GHz in gaming titles while the full-core load frequency was 4.2 GHz during the tests.

AMD Ryzen 4000 ‘Vermeer’ Desktop CPUs With Zen 3 Cores Going in Mass Production Soon, Already in B0 Stepping

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Intel Core i5-10400 6 Core CPUs Gaming Benchmarks

Coming to the benchmarks, we first have World War Z which was tested at 1080p with Vulkan API. While the Core i5-1400 managed to retain a higher average FPS of 162 versus 160 for the Ryzen 5 3600XT, it looks like that Ryzen chip provided better latency with higher min and max FPS versus the Core i5 CPU.







In CS:GO (1080p), the Ryzen 5 3600XT managed a small lead of 351.49 FPS versus 349.56 FPS for the Core i5-10400. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider (1080p DX12), the Ryzen 5 3600XT scored 115 average FPS versus 116 FPS on the Core i5-10400.





Next we have Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Break Point where the Ryzen 5 3600XT scored 126 FPS under 1080p with Vulkan API while the Core i5-10400 retained a lead of 3 FPS with 129 FPS. Both CPUs retained 60 FPS minimum framerate but the Core i5-10400 managed a higher max framerate of 192 FPS. Metro Exodus (1080p DX12) saw the Core i5-10400 retaining its lead with 74.34 FPS while the Ryzen 5 3600XT wasn't far behind with 73.29 FPS.





















Rainbow Six Siege at 1080p saw the Core i5-10400 leading with 307 FPS with better min and max FPS while the Ryzen 5 3600XT scored 303 FPS. Far Cry 5 saw the same results with Core i5-10400 leading with 123 FPS while the Ryzen 5 3600XT lagged behind with 120 FPS. Assassin's Creed Odyssey at 1080p saw the Ryzen 5 3600XT climb back with a leading 81 FPS compared to 78 FPS of the Core i5-10400. Lastly, we got to see Borderlands 3 at 1080p under DX12 API where the Core i5-10400 led with 82.46 FPS while the Ryzen 5 3600XT scored 79.64 FPS on average.





AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Intel Core i5-10400 6 Core CPU Gaming Benchmarks:

Game Name Intel Core i5-10400 (Average FPS) AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT (Average FPS) World War Z (1080p Vulkan) 162 FPS 160 FPS CS:GO (1080p) 349.56 FPS 351.49 FPS Shadow of The Tomb Raider (1080p DX12) 116 FPS 115 FPS Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint (1080p Vulkan) 129 FPS 126 FPS Metro Exodus (1080p DX12) 74.34 FPS 73.29 FPS Rainbow Six Siege (1080p) 307 FPS 303 FPS Assassin's Creed Odyssey (1080p) 78 FPS 81 FPS Borderlands 3 (1080p DX12) 82.46 FPS 79.64 FPS

Now few things that need to be considered here is the fact that the Ryzen 5 3600XT is a 95W chip whereas the Core i5-10400 CPU is a 65W chip. Previously leaked benchmarks show that with the standard power limits, the Core i5-1400 has a power consumption of around 90W whereas, users who want to unlock the full power limit range with B460/H470 motherboards can do so but that would lead to power consumption figures rising far above that of the Ryzen 5 3600XT. There's no word on the temperatures but AMD might have fair better in those tests too.

When it comes to performance, the Core i5-10400 CPU is definitely the better chip and costs lower too. The Ryzen 5 3600XT at $249 US is slightly expensive and considering you can get the same tier of performance from the Ryzen 5 3600X which costs around $200 US or the Ryzen 5 3600 which will offer almost similar performance to the Ryzen 5 3600X at a price that matches the Core i5-10400. In overall aspects, the Core i5-10400 is the better gaming CPU but when it comes to multi-threaded CPU performance, the Ryzen 5 chips will have a fair bit of a lead over the Core i5 10th Gen CPUs.