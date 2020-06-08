AMD Ryzen 7 3800 XT Benchmarks Leaked – Up To 34% Increase In Ashes of the Singularity

Twitter User @_rogame (via Videocardz) has spotted benchmarks of the upcoming Ryzen 7 3800 XT processor. This benchmark is from the notorious Ashes of the Singularity game and shows the performance gains that the new processor will feature.

AMD Zen 2 Refresh 'Matisse' CPU Ryzen 7 3800 XT spotted in Ashes of the Singularity benchmark database

The Ashes of the Singularity benchmark has been used to test both the Ryzen 7 3800 X processor and the Ryzen 7 3800 XT processor. This benchmark doesn't show the clock speeds that these processors had but does showcase the framerate that these processors produced. The Ryzen 7 3800 X processor on the crazy 1080p preset, at the resolution of 2560 x 1080, received a score of 5800 while offering an average frame rate of 60.3. When comparing this score to the Ryzen 7 3800 XT processor, which hasn't been officially announced so some technical changes may make this processor significantly better, on the crazy 1080p preset with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 gave the unreleased processor a score of 7400 while having the average framerate being 76.6 FPS.

AMD Hints at More Than 4 GB Graphics Memory As Standard on Next-Gen Radeon RX Graphics Card





That may not sound like a large increase in frames, but the significant change is when looking at just the CPU frame rate, which on the Ryzen 7 3800 X processor was 83.8 but on the Ryzen 7 3800 XT processor featured a score of 113.2. That means the newer processors offer an almost 34% increase when looking just at the CPU frame rate!

Both of the benchmarks shown above utilize an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 but there will still be a margin of 5% ish based on driver versions etc. Both of these processors feature a total of eight cores and a total of sixteen threads which means that the XT variant doesn't offer a core count change but is instead similar to the Ryzen 1200AF variant which offered faster clock speeds, although the Ryzen 1200 AF processor did feature a microarchitecture change while we aren't sure just how much of a difference (microarchitecturally) the XT variant will bring to the table.

The XT variant of AMD processors should have an increased clock speed which is projected to be around 200 - 300 MHz increase. This means that the already impressive Ryzen 3rd generation will offer both a higher core count as well as a higher core clock speed going forward. We were actually the first publication to tell you about the existence of the AMD XT series and the three SKUs that have been confirmed to be in the pipeline are as follows:

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT (Ryzen 9 3900X Replacement)

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT (Ryzen 7 3800X Replacement)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT (Ryzen 5 3600X Replacement)

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT is suggested to feature a base clock of 4.1 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.8 GHz (single-core) compared to a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of up to 4.6 GHz on the existing Ryzen 9 3900X CPU. Similarly, the Ryzen 7 3800XT will offer a major base clock bump of 4.2 GHz and a boost clock bump of 4.7 GHz versus the Ryzen 7 3800X which features a base frequency of 3.9 GHz and boost frequency of 4.5 GHz. Finally, the AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT will offer a 4 GHz base and 4.7 GHz boost frequencies which are a definite improvement over the stock Ryzen 5 3600X.

AMD Ryzen 3000 'Mattise Refresh' Desktop CPU Family: